ExpressVPN Price & Plans Explained: All You Need To Know

ExpressVPN is undoubtedly an outstanding VPN service worldwide that offers reliable performance. However, VPN has several premium plans that might confuse you if you want to subscribe. Here, we have compiled all ExpressVPN plans and their prices so you can choose one easily.

The popular VPN service claims to be a premium VPN tool that you can only enjoy if you buy it. Likewise, it also claims that it cares for user privacy, no matter what happens. The company held onto its claims when it removed its physical servers from India when the Indian government asked VPN providers to share user data.

Can I get ExpressVPN for free?

While ExpressVPN doesn’t have a free plan or even a free trial, there’s no hassle-free way to use it for free. VPN provider requires you to subscribe to a recurring VPN subscription to use it. However, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with its performance.

Options Duration Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days

ExpressVPN paid plans with price

The VPN provider lets you choose from three recurring subscription options billed in a specific routine. Likewise, you can easily select a plan that “works for you.” Also, these plans have variable pricing, so here are all the ExpressVPN plans with their respective prices.

Plan duration 1 Month 6 Months 12 Months Monthly cost $12.95 $9.99 $8.32 Total amount billed $12.95 $59.94 $99.84 Renews every month every six months every twelve months

Above all, all the plans might seem a bit pricey if you’re looking at VPN options from other providers too. However, ExpressVPN usually offers discounts from time to time that you can grab. The VPN provider offers a reliable experience to the everyday user, no matter what you use the VPN for.

If you plan on opting for one of the plans mentioned above, you can visit their website, fill in your preferences, and pay the amount. Like any modern payment gateway, you can pay via several payment methods, including Bitcoin and other wallets.