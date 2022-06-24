Chrome For iPhone Is Getting These 5 New Features

Google announced that it’s adding a bunch of new features and security updates to Chrome for iOS. The updates include stuff like improving online security to managing passwords efficiently.

Let’s have a look at what Google has to offer for the iPhone in 2022.

Improved online security

Online security is crucial because before you know it, your laptop can get infected with malware, leading to adverse consequences. With the new update, security is the last thing you should be worried about.

Enhanced Safe Browsing will protect you from malware, phishing, and other threats. Turn on the mode on your Apple device, and you are good to go. Similarly, when you type in your credentials on a website, Chrome can warn you if your personal information has been compromised in a third-party data breach.

Website translation

Ever opened a website only to find out it is in a different language? Chrome is using on-device machine learning to translate such websites into your language. The new Chrome iOS update comes with an improved language identification model to detect the language of the page you’re visiting and translate it for you if needed.

Manage passwords

Another feature that will certainly make life easier is the Google Password Manager. Although it is built into Chrome on computers and Android, you can set it up as your Autofill provider on iOS. So, if there is a website you want to enter your information on, Password Manager will do the task for you. It securely creates and stores your passwords on a website.

Find your dream job

Chrome Action Feature

The Chrome Action Feature on iOS will let you get things done quickly. To perform an action, you must type its title into the address bar. The Chrome address bar also forecasts when you could profit from an action on Chrome, based on words you typed. This will make it easier to perform common activities on the browser.

Pick up where you left off

Google Chrome has introduced a new facility to help you pick up where you left off while surfing the internet. If you have been gone for a while, you can return to your recent tabs, but with the new update, browsing content, getting back to your most frequently visited websites and starting a new search have become more convenient.