Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

How To Change Or Reset My Instagram Password? Quick Guide

Changing your password on Instagram is as easy as it gets.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to change instagram password
Image: energepic.com / Pexels

Whether you want to go for a stronger password or want to replace a forgotten one, changing your password every once in a while is good practice in terms of security. This ensures you lower the risk of losing your account. In this guide, we will show you how to change your Instagram password.

It goes without saying that Instagram is one of the more user-friendly platforms. It doesn’t hide the basic settings inside a nest from multiple menus. In other words, you can change your password easily in just a minute on Instagram.

Table of contents

Can I change my Instagram password without knowing my current password?

Before we begin, it’s worth noting that to change or update your password, you will need to enter your old password as well. If you don’t remember your old password, you can reset it. To do so, go to the “How to reset my Instagram password?” section below.

How to change my Instagram password?

Instagram gives you the option to set up a new password from its mobile app and its desktop website. Below, we show you the password-change process using both options.

Changing the password on the Instagram mobile app

  1. Open the Instagram app and log in to your account.
  2. Click on the profile icon in the bottom-right corner.
profile icon instagram

3. Click on the hamburger menu in the top-right corner.

hamburger icon instagram

4. Select “Settings.”

settings icon instagram

5. Select “Security.”

security icon instagram

6. Select “Password.”

7. Enter your current password and new password as directed. Then, click on the tick icon in the top-right corner to confirm.

how to change your password in instagram

Changing the password on Instagram’s desktop website

  1. Go to instagram.com and sign in.
  2. Click on the profile icon in the top-right corner.
profile icon instagram website

3. Select “Settings.”

settings icon instagram website

4. In the Settings menu, select “Change Password.”

change password in instagram website

5. Enter your current and new password as directed. Then, click on “Change Password” to confirm.

change your password via instagram website

How to reset my Instagram password?

Resetting the password on the Instagram app

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Click on “Already have an account? Log in” at the bottom.
log in button instagram app

3. Click on “Forgot your login details? Get help logging in,” right below the “Log in” button.
4. Enter your username or email ID, or phone number and click on “Next.”

log in help next button in instagram app

5. Choose a method to access your account from the given options. In this example, we’ll select the “Send an SMS” method. If you choose the email option, follow Step 5 and Step 6 mentioned in the next section.

send an sms on app

6. You’ll get a notification telling you an SMS link has been sent. Optionally, you can click on “OK.”
7. In your SMS inbox, open the message from Instagram and tap on the password reset link to open it.

instagram sms link

7. Once you open the link, enter the new password and confirm.

reset password instagram website

Resetting the password on Instagram’s desktop website

  1. Visit instagram.com.
  2. Click on “Forgot password?”
forgot password option on website

3. Enter your email or phone number, or username and click on the “Send Login link” button. In this example, we’ll enter the email.
Note: Immediately after this step, you might be prompted to complete a captcha in certain cases. Just click on “I’m not a robot,” complete the verification, and click on “Next.”

instagram login link

4. You’ll receive a message telling you a login link has been sent to your email. Optionally, you can click on “OK.”
5. From your email inbox, open Instagram’s message and click on “Reset your password.”

option to login and reset your password

6. In the new window, enter your new password and confirm the same. Finally, click on “Reset Password.”

create a password using instagram website

That’s how you can set up a new password on Instagram. For similar articles, such as how to change your Instagram username, check out our Instagram Guide section.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022