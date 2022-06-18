Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How To Disable Touch Screen On Chromebook?

Don't want to use the touchscreen? Here's how to disable it.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
how to disable touchscreen on chromebook
Abubakar Mohammed/Flaticon

Some Chromebooks come equipped with a touch screen, and one of the best features of Chromebooks is their ability to turn into fully-fledged tablets with an Android tablet-like interface. However, if you have a Chromebook with a touch screen but don’t find yourself using the same one very often, you can turn it off. In this article, let’s look at how to disable the touch screen on a Chromebook.

Before we begin, please note that the method to do the same requires fiddling with Chrome Flags. We strongly suggest following the process step-by-step without touching other Chrome Flags.

How to disable the touch screen on Chromebook

  1. Open the Chrome browser on your Chromebook.

2. In the address bar, type “chrome://flags” without the inverted commas.

Google Chrome flags in address bar
Fossbytes

3. A “Chrome flags” window will open.

4. Now type “ash-debug-shortcuts” in the search bar.

5. Click on the dropdown menu and click on “Enable.”

Find your dream job

Type ash debug shortcuts in the search bar
Fossbytes

6. Finally, click on the “Restart” button and give your Chromebook a moment to restart.

7. Now, you can use the keyboard shortcut Search+Shift+T to enable or disable the touch screen of your Chromebook. Pretty simple right?

That’s how to disable the touch screen on Chromebook. What are your thoughts about Chromebook flags? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022