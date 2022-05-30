How To Connect A PS4 DualShock Controller To PS5?

Yes, you can easily connect your old PS4 DualShock controller to your new PS5; however, you need to keep some things in mind before you do so. This article will share the same things to get you started with connecting a PS4 controller to a PS5.

Meanwhile, keep in mind that your PS4 DualShock controller will not work perfectly with the current generation PS5. In addition, the games released for PS5 will not work smoothly, and the way the PS4 DualShock controller works on the PS4. If you’re expecting a PS4 DualShock controller to perform the same way a PS5 DualSense controller works, you might want to reconsider this decision. Meanwhile, if that doesn’t concern you, we suggest that you proceed with the process.

Note: You can’t play PS5 games using a PS4 DualShock controller; having said that, when you try to play a game via the PS4 controller, you’ll see a warning message that’ll read: PS5 games can’t be played using DualShock 4.

Connecting a PS4 DualShock controller to a PS5

1. First off, make sure that the PS4 DualShock controller is not connected to your PS4.

2. Now, unplug your PS4 DualShock controller and plug in the USB cable to connect it to your PS5.

3. Press the PS button on your PS4 DualShock controller to turn on the controller.

4. Now, with your PS4 controller, choose a user or log in via the guest account.

5. Finally, you’ve successfully connected your PS4 DualShock controller to your PS5.

Wrapping up

The option to connect the PS4 controller to your new console is a great way to cut down on expenses if you already own a PS4. On the flip side, the same can’t be said about connecting a PS5 DualSense controller to a PlayStation 4 since they are not compatible and will not have a stable connection if you manage to connect the two. Lastly, we hope we were able to clarify any doubts that you might have about the process; however, if you have any further questions or doubts, do let us know via comments.