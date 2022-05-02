Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

Here’s How To Change Instagram Username In Just A Few Steps

It takes just a minute!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
instagram app in an iphone
Image: Pixabay

When we’re young, we often make stupid choices that we regret. In the context of social media, this choice could go for an Instagram username such as “DogLover100,” “CoolKidKrish,” or “RahulRockzzzz.” To fix this, here’s an article on how to change your Instagram username.

Before we go ahead, you must know that once you get a new username, you will be able to get back to your previous one within 14 days. After this period, if someone else picks your old username, it won’t be available to you until that person vacates it. So, it is best to make sure you are determined about the decision.

How to change your username on Instagram?

You can get a new Instagram username via the mobile app or the desktop website. Below, we show you the steps for both methods.

Change your username via the Instagram app

  1. Open the Instagram app and log in.
  2. Tap on your profile icon.

3. Tap on “Edit profile.”

edit profile button in instagram

4. Tap on the username field to edit it.

edit profile section instagram

5. Type in a valid username and tap on the check button in the top-right corner to confirm.
Note: Instagram may ask you to try a different username if it’s already taken by someone else.

username change in instagram

Change your username via the Instagram desktop website

  1. Go to instagram.com and log in.
  2. Click on your username at the right.
profile name instagram

3. On your profile page, select “Edit Profile.”

profile page instagram

4. Click on the username field and enter a new username.

edit profile page instagram

5. Scroll down and click on “Submit” to confirm the change.

submit button instagram

So, these are the two methods to change your username on Instagram. If you want to check out similar how-tos, make sure to visit our Instagram guide thread.

FAQs

Why can’t I change my Instagram username?

Instagram won’t let you change your username if you have already done it multiple times in a short period or if the username you want already exists.

Can you change your Instagram username?

Yes. You can easily change your Instagram username from the Settings in both the Instagram app and Instagram’s desktop website.

Priye Rai

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022