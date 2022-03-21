Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Is Seeing Massive Success In U.S. Theatres

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the prequel to the massively popular Shounen anime “Jujutsu Kaisen”. The film released in Japan on December 24, 2021 and earned about 12.7 billion yen or $107 million. This makes it the 21st highest grossing film in Japan.

Now the film is finally getting released in more countries like U.S. and Canada. And as expected the film is absolutely killing it in U.S. theatres and is well on its way to become one of the biggest anime movie release of all time. If you’d like to know more then keep reading.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 U.S. first day earnings

Image Credit: MAPPA

On its Friday opening last week the film earned $8.68 million in ticket sales. Moreover it is projected that the film will bump this number up to 19$ million soon enough. This puts it at number 2 in the U.S. in the box office, just behind “The Batman”.

Since we are talking about this film’s theatrical release, did you know that this prequel movie might be coming to India as well? PVR teased about the film, then promptly removed the Instagram post. If you’d like to know more about this ongoing story check it out right here.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 about?

The film takes place before the events of Gege Akutami’s hit Shounen manga Jujutsu Kaisen. The short mini series also by Gege is titled as “Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical Highschool” is what this movie is based on. Instead of Itadori Yuuji we follow the tale of Yuta Okkotsu, who is enrolled in the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School by sorcerers to help him control his dangerous curse power and keep an eye on him.

Do expect to see some of the characters from the anime like the school seniors Maki Zenin and Panda. The beloved Gojou Satoru is also in the film along with the cunning curse user Suguru Geto, who we’ve seen glimpses of in the main anime. The film is definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of the anime and still a great watch even if you aren’t.