Fortnite Releases War-Themed Season Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Fortnite just released a war-themed update with Chapter 3 Season 2 on March 20, 2022. The situation is awkward for Epic Games as the seasonal update comes amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The Resistance story trailer for Fortnite Season 2 shows a full-scale war on the map. You can see tanks, blimps, and bombs all over the trailer. This type of warfare is not new for video games, but it is the worst time for such a war-themed season.

Fortnite War-themed Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was going to use taglines like “War is Coming” (now removed). The season’s name was also changed from “Reality War” to “Resistance.”

The season also introduces a new type of vehicle to the game: a tank. It is not the first time a game has introduced tanks, but the timing couldn’t be worse.

On a separate note, Doctor Strange is also making an appearance in the battle pass just a few months before the launch of Multiverse of Madness.

Epic Games responds to Russia-Ukarine war

Epic Games is not at fault here as these seasons are planned months in advance. The developers knew this was unfortunate timing and decided not to promote the season prior to its release. This was a first for Epic Games as the company has always heavily teased the new Fortnite season.

The company has even committed to donating all proceeds from the first two weeks of the season to humanitarian relief for Ukraine. This donation will include all battle pass sales from March 20 to April 3. Considering that the first two weeks are when most people buy the battle pass, this is a huge deal for Epic Games.

Epic Games follows in the footsteps of many gaming companies who have also demonstrated their support for Ukraine. A majority of gaming companies are now refusing to sell their products in Russia. As one of the major gaming companies, Epic Games sets up an excellent example in the end.