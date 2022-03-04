15 Best Free YouTube Alternatives (2022) | Video Sites Like YouTube

YouTube is undoubtedly the internet’s most dominant platform for streaming free videos online. It hosts billions of videos that people view and comment upon daily. However, YouTube can revise its guidelines without any prior indication. This has resulted in a large fraction of unhappy users are looking for other YouTube alternative websites that can offer them free video hosting and similar content.

In case you are one of them and are looking for different video streaming sites, here’s a list of the best alternatives to YouTube in 2022.

Why You Should Look For YouTube Alternatives

There are several good reasons to keep tabs on a YouTube alternative for when you need it. Google’s video-sharing platform has been making some major changes and many users haven’t received them well. Whether it be the decision to show more video ads or of removing the dislike count, there are certain updates that YouTube has forced onto its audience. Being accustomed to other video libraries gives you freedom from over-reliance on YouTube and prepares you for the day you get fed up with Google’s product.

Another reason you might want to start using other sites like YouTube is privacy. As we know, Google is the provider of some of the most popular products and services, such as YouTube, Gmail, Android, etc. This means that all your data, stored on these products, ends up with one central organization. To avoid this centralization of sensitive data, it is good to try out alternatives to Google apps and services. And, for a start, you might want to get an alternative for YouTube.

15 Best Free Alternatives To YouTube (2022)

No. YouTube Alternative Best For 1 TikTok Short entertaining videos 2 Twitch Gaming videos 3 DailyMotion New trending videos 4 TED Inspiring, thought-provoking videos 5 Vimeo Connecting with other video creators 6 Instagram TV (IGTV) Entertaining videos 7 9Gag Videos Funny and viral videos 8 Facebook Watch Livestreams, tutorials, original series, etc. 9 Metacafe Funny clips 10 Internet Archive Old movies and documentaries 11 Utreon YouTube-like experience 12 DTube Decentralized video hosting 13 Veoh Posting videos without censorship 14 PeerTube Making money as a viewer 15 The Open Video Project Documentaries

Image: TikTok

Believe it or not, TikTok was one of the biggest YouTube competitors until 2020. The Chinese video-sharing platform gave a tough fight to YouTube with its unique video style (which all video platforms are trying to copy now). Combined with the low-cost production, TikTok motivated common people to make videos in the comfort of their homes.

In fact, many celebrities started using TikTok as a platform to promote their work and connect with fans. However, its popularity started waning when big countries, such as India, banned the app. Despite this hurdle, TikTok is still available in many other countries and is definitely a YouTube alternative in 2022.

TikTok has a built-in video editor in its app for Android and iOS, which makes the content creation buttery smooth. Also, there are various third-party apps, including Adobe Premiere Rush, PicsArt, and Fuse, that can directly upload to TikTok.

Pros

Cheap production

Great for mindless binge-watching

Relaxed policies regarding content upload

Cons

Only short-form videos

Not available in certain countries

Image: Twitch

If you love watching gaming videos, then Twitch is the best YouTube alternative for you. It mostly hosts gaming-related content where you watch games being live-streamed by popular gamers across the world.

Twitch is also a good platform to interact with other users for gaming tips and get all sorts of info on video games in 2022. While Twitch allows you to monetize videos just like YouTube, the payout is considerably lesser. Nevertheless, if you are looking for a good alternative to YouTube for gaming videos, Twitch is your go-to place!

Pros

Best for gamers

Great for live streaming

Cons

Not enough variety of content for non-gamers

Image: Dailymotion

Dailymotion is already a popular name in the video-sharing website category. Its interface looks like YouTube and you can find trending videos on the homepage or ‘discover more’ on the categories section and search bar at the top.

Free account users can upload content up to 4GB in size and 60 mins in length at a resolution of 1080p. For users with pro accounts, many of these limitations are removed. With 300+ million visitors per month, this YouTube alternative serves as an excellent gateway to share your content with people across the world.

Even though Dailymotion has its own set of dos and don’ts, the copyright policies aren’t as scary as YouTube. So there is more flexibility and better tolerance for content uploaders which also makes it one of the best YouTube alternatives without censorship.

There is also an option of monetizing the content via ads or a paywall. So, viewers can expect to see ads on some videos while other videos are completely ad-free.

Pros

High-quality content

UI is just like YouTube, hence easier to use

Lax rules with fewer risks of content removal

Cons

Certain upload restrictions in free account

Limited upload capacity for free users means some creators skip the platform

4. TED

Image: TED

Designed to cater inspirational and motivational videos to its audience, TED is a must-visit online video library. It features impactful sessions from many key people operating across various industries.

The library contains hundreds of interesting videos that discuss topics ranging from technology to self-growth. If you’re looking to learn something new online, TED is an essential destination.

Pros

Lots of inspiring talks from many prominent people belonging to various fields

New videos are regularly uploaded as real-life conferences take place

Cons

Most of the videos are around 10 minutes long; no short content to quickly consume

Image: Vimeo

Vimeo is one of the best video hosting sites for artists and classy filmmakers looking for a good YouTube alternative in 2022. This platform encourages professionals in fields like music, dance, cinematography, photography, etc., to show off their work.

So if you want to see some random cat and dog videos, you might have to look somewhere else. But if classic short videos, experimental music clips, or interesting snapshots are your thing, Vimeo is your go-to place.

This alternative to YouTube has strict guidelines for uploading content as it hosts high-quality content where you can enjoy 4K Ultra HD visuals with HDR. The best thing about Vimeo is its ad-free model. It is supported by donations made by users and paywalls for some videos.

As far as the cons are concerned, its 500MB weekly upload limit can be disappointing for content creators. Although there are options to upgrade this limit, you’ll have to pay for it.

Pros

Neat interface with well-defined categories for easy search

Reliable YouTube alternative for hosting your videos online

More focus on video and less distracting elements in the background for a better viewing experience

Cons

500MB weekly upload limit in free account

Free account restrictions drive some creators away

Image: IGTV app

Instagram TV, previously known as IGTV, is a potential alternative to YouTube. Although it has a dedicated IGTV app, the same content can be viewed from the Instagram app itself.

Its library comprises all the videos uploaded to Instagram, especially those that are longer than a minute (videos shorter than a minute are often uploaded as Reels instead of a standard video post). There are both vertical and horizontal format videos available here, but the former is more popular by far. That’s because Instagram is an app specifically aimed at smartphones.

By default, Instagram automatically shows you the long-form videos posted by the accounts you follow on the platform. Plus, you can view video content from other accounts from the Explore section. For content creators, Instagram TV is a powerful platform where you can showcase your motion content to a large audience.

Pros

For watching videos on a smartphone

More short-form videos with a maximum limit of up to 1 hr

Good revenue opportunity

Cons

No way to change video quality

Subtitles are only available in IGTV app

Primitive video player

Image: 9GAG

If you are hunting for a video-sharing website that would give you a dose of laughter, then 9Gag’s Video section is your go-to place in 2022. Many users are probably already familiar with this portal that offers an unlimited supply of entertainment in the form of GIFs, images, and memes.

It also hosts a vast collection of funny videos, movie trailers, and engaging content, just like YouTube. You can explore through its ‘WOW’ and ‘WTF’ section, which has amusing content hosted on them, but some of them may be NSFW.

Pros

An endless supply of entertaining visual content

Built-in option to download videos

Cons

No seeking option in videos

Very primitive video player

8. Facebook

Image: Facebook

We generally use Facebook for finding friends, groups, or pages of interest. But, in 2022, the social platform offers much more than that. In fact, you will be amazed to find a huge library of videos when you surf its Watch tab.

The video content offered by the social media network is as diverse as YouTube’s. Be it live events, original shows, tutorials, reviews, music videos, or funny clips; you name it — Facebook offers it all. Clearly, Facebook’s Watch section is quite underrated when people discuss good YouTube alternatives.

One glaring downside of Facebook’s Watch tab is that finding the right content could prove difficult as the user interface is kind of confusing. Moreover, it is easier to browse the content with a Facebook account than without one.

Pros

A wide variety of videos in one place

Endless search results displaying loads of content

Cons

Not enough original shows/series

Confusing user interface

Image: Metacafe

Metacafe is one of the oldest video streaming sites that came into existence in 2003 even before YouTube went live. This video platform specializes in short-form video content with a focus on short 90-second clips, offering quick and lighthearted videos to its subscribers.

Metacafe’s minimal interface has neatly categorized sections for better browsing and caters to about 40 million viewers. However, if you are looking for professionally made videos or a complex topic, this platform isn’t for you.

It has more clickbaity content with crafty thumbnails and titles. For someone who enjoys spending time on short humorous clips made by regular users, Metacafe is the best YouTube alternative in 2022.

Pros

Excellent site for enjoying short 90 second videos

Offers quick and to-the-point product reviews, how-to guides and funny content

Cons

Lack of diverse high-quality content

Image: Internet Archive

This website includes exactly what it says – an archive that has lots of content stored in it. Right from documentaries to TV series and movies, you will find a surprising variety in the videos section of the Internet Archive in 2022.

You can sort the content by setting filters for year, language, topic & subjects. By exploring, one can find certain videos that are hard to come by on other video sites like YouTube. Also, anyone can contribute to the archive by uploading content for free.

Pros

A vast collection of old documentaries, TV series, movies

Cons

It might be complicated to search for a particular video

Image: Utreon

Utreon is a relatively newer addition to the list of best YouTube alternatives. Honestly, Utreon looks a lot like YouTube with a similar yet refreshed UI and functionality. Here, content creators can choose to sync their YT videos, which removes the need to double upload videos on both platforms.

The best part about Utreon is that you finally get a true YouTube alternative without censorship. You can stop worrying about the endless list of rules and regulations on YouTube and just focus on the basic and important ones on Utreon.

Talking about features, it is mobile-friendly, properly categorized with sections (like new, top, trending, topics, etc.). You can also monetize videos on Utreon, and channels that have been unfairly demonetized on YouTube can get help on this video platform to generate revenue again.

Pros

Support video files up to 4K

Offers free speech and no censorship

Similar UI like YouTube

Cons

Small creator base

Buggy user interface

Image: DTube

Blockchain is the latest fad in tech town and based on this technology, a new video platform like YouTube, dubbed the ‘DTube,’ has emerged. This decentralized website is a good alternative to YouTube. In fact, it comes real close when looking for sites like YouTube because its UI looks very similar.

You can browse through the “hot,” “trending,” and “watched” videos on the homepage. There is also an option of saving videos to watch later and checking out viral content through trending tags. The best part is that DTube is ad-free. It utilizes the Steem blockchain to maintain records, and users don’t have to make initial deposits or pay any transaction fees.

In fact, uploading a video on DTube rewards you with Steem crypto-currency rewards for seven days. Moreover, users who leave comments on the videos also have a chance of earning money.

Pros

Ad-free website which gives you an uninterrupted viewing experience

Blockchain-based platform with a chance of earning crypto-currency

Good YouTube alternative without censorship

Cons

Can’t subscribe to creators

Image: Veoh

When looking on the web for more websites like YouTube in 2022, Veoh is a name you will bump into. This video streaming site lets you easily discover, watch, and personalize your online viewing experience.

Veoh can be a good option if you enjoy watching longer videos as it allows users to upload and post videos of unlimited length. One can find several movies, TV series, and even anime on this site.

With a clean user interface and several social networking features like adding contacts, creating groups, and direct messaging, Veoh makes a good YouTube alternative.

Pros

Recommended for long-form videos and movies

Social features to interact with groups and forums

Cons

Outdated user interface

Image: PeerTube

PeerTube is an open-source video-sharing platform that can serve as a good YouTube alternative in 2022. It is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) software that is decentralized, just like BitTorrent, where anyone can host videos on their individual instance. Compared to other platforms like YouTube, the interface of PeerTube is simple, neat, and contains no ads. It contains a Trending and Recently Added section where you can explore new videos.

The best part about PeerTube is that it overcomes the limitations of YouTube, like getting blocked or censored. Therefore, it empowers the creators to showcase their content across the world very easily without the risk of getting banned. Since PeerTube is relatively new, it does not have a varied collection of videos. Nevertheless, it offers an appreciable service as a competitor.

Pros

Open sourced and decentralized

No signup required

YouTube Alternative without excessive censorship

Cons

Need to install PeerTube software

Image: The Open Video Project

The Open Video Project, launched in 1998, is a digital library that has about 195 video segments. It is a repository of digitized video content that has several documentaries, educational, and history-related content on it.

You can select from the available content by setting filters for a specific time duration, sound, and format. A significant portion of the videos on this video platform has been mostly contributed by U.S. government agencies.

Pros

Best YouTube replacement for finding educational documentaries

Cons

There are not enough other interesting video genres available

Moreover, you can also check out our article on alternatives to Google Playstore here!

Start Binge Watching On Alternatives To YouTube

Although there isn’t one site that can be a like-for-like replacement for YouTube, even in 2022, viewers and creators can use a combination of the aforementioned websites according to their needs. I hope that you found this list of best YouTube alternatives useful. If you are interested in checking out apps similar to Tumblr, do check out our blog here!

For example, you can resort to Facebook or IGTV if you’re in the mood for some mindless binge-watching of random videos. Feel free to choose any of the websites recommended above, and in case you come across some other great video sites like YouTube, do let us know in the comment section.

YouTube Alternatives FAQs