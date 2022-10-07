Hindutva OTT Release Date: Will It Be Released On Netflix, Zee5, Or Prime Video?

For most of the year 2022, the condition of Indian cinema wasn’t ideal. It was already suffering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Amidst that the boycott trend was also in its full flow. However, things have gotten better over the last month or so. Now, Karan Razdan’s latest flick Hindutva, will hope to make things even better.

The name of the movie is a clear indication of what to expect from it. This will be the first part of the movie and the primary focus of the flick is to show the depth of hinduism through its principal characters. As per the official description of the movie, its major focus is on friendship, love, and student politics.

With that being said, let's talk about the release details of the movie in the next section of our article.

Image credit: Zee Music Company

Since the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, many directors are once again taking the big screen route to release their titles. Karan Razdan will be doing the same with his latest project.

As for the movie’s theatrical release date, it was released on October 07, 2022. You can watch the film by simply heading to your nearest theaters.

Although many fans will head over to the theaters to watch the movie, there will be many who will be patiently waiting for it to come to any OTT platform. That’s the new normal nowadays.

Anyway speaking of Hindutva’s OTT platform, since the official trailer of the film was posted by Zee Music Company, it could come to Zee5. While there is not confirmation about it yet, that’s our best guess as of now. As for when will it release, it will take at least 30-45 days to release online.

That’s all for this article from our end. What are your expectations from the movie? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.