Here Are All MCU Phase 5 Movies Coming In 2023 & Beyond

Marvel Studios has officially taken over San Diego Comic-Con for the first time in three years. Following the release of a dozen projects in theatres and on Disney+ during Phase 4, now is the time to consider what the MCU has in store for the next few years following the Infinity Saga.

Fans have now seen every project announced by Marvel Studios since their last appearance at Comic-Con in 2019, which ended with Thor: Love and Thunder at the time. However, more than a dozen new shows and movies have been announced since then, raising questions about what else is in store.

One of the most pressing of these questions is when Phase 4 will end, as there were no indications of when the MCU’s next slate of films would end. It has now been confirmed, as part of a massive slate of announcements at Comic-Con, when Phase 4 will end, when Phase 5 will begin, and how many entries will follow.

Full list of MCU Phase 5 Movies

Image: Marvel/ SDCC

During Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, studio president Kevin Feige announced a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe titles for Phase 5.

Check out the full list along with the release date below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 – Summer 2023

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Blade – November 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/2024

Daredevil: Born Again – Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts – July 26, 2024

After three years, Marvel Studios has finally opened the doors to the San Diego Convention Center. Nine of the Phase 5 projects have already been unveiled through earlier events and news releases, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s crazy Multiversal voyage.

Moving back and forth from the cosmic depths of outer space (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) to more intense ground-level action (Echo and Ironheart), it appears MCU is holding nothing back for the near future. Phase 5 of the MCU will officially debut with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023.