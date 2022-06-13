Doctor Stone Is Getting A New Anime Special Episode

Doctor Stone is one of the most popular Shonen anime of this era. Although it is a Shonen, the show actually has very complex and scientific themes, devoid of glorious battles and clashes unlike the others in its genre. Fans of this show simply cannot find anything else like it.

So while we wait for season 3, the creators have decided to grace us with an exciting new Doctor Stone special episode. It was announced along with season 3, but with a brand new trailer now we know what it’s about and even when it’s coming out. You can check it yourself down below.

Doctor Stone Ryusui special episode trailer

The short trailer almost gives us all we need to know about the upcoming episode. It will be all about the new character Ryusui Nanami. And the trailer does not shy away from showing us a ton of scenes of him. So it’s safe to say that the special episode will also feature this new member of the Kingdom of Science in full force.

What is the Doctor Stone Ryusui special episode about?

Image Credit: TMS Entertainment

As fans of the show may already know, the plot starts off with all the population of the world turned into stone in 2019. Now after 3,700 years a young genius scientist wakes up all alone in the world. But instead of wallowing in despair, he decides to use his brilliant scientific mind to save the world.

However, such a task cannot be done alone. So Senku builds up the Kingdom of Science to bring back all the progress and technology the world has lost. Ryusui Nanami is the son of the owner of Nanami Conglomerate and an expert sailor. He will be a major player in season 3 and will become a huge asset to the Kingdom of Science. So since this ova will introduce us to him, it is a must-watch for fans.