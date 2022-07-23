In 2007, NBC Universal launched their streaming service dubbed “Hulu.” Over the next decade, Hulu rose to power thanks to its unique original content. The Walt Disney Company acquired the 60% majority stake in the streaming platform.

Since then, the American streaming service has only gotten better. However, Hulu releases a plethora of titles throughout the year. This means many fans are left wondering at what time does Hulu release TV shows & movies?

Are you one of them? Then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we will shed some light on the Hulu release schedule. But before that, feel free to check our similar guides on Paramount Plus release schedule and Netflix release time schedule.

Hulu release time schedule

Like most streaming services, Hulu also has a standard release time schedule. Most of its shows arrive at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET. That said, here’s at what time does Hulu release TV shows & movies in your region:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST the night before the release date

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT the night before the release date

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m. PT the morning of the release date

Mountain Time in the US: 1:00 a.m. MT the morning of the release date

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT the morning of the release date

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET the morning of the release date

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT the morning of the release date

England: 7:00 a.m. BST on the morning of the release date

France: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Germany: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Italy: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Spain: 8:00 a.m. CEST on the morning of the release date

Israel: 9:00 a.m. IDT the morning of the release date

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST the morning of the release date

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST the morning of the release date

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on the afternoon of the release date

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on the afternoon of the release date

Japan: 4:00 p.m. JST on the afternoon of the release date

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST the afternoon of the release date

Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

Is Hulu a good streaming platform?

Hulu is an all-arounder in terms of adding titles to its library. Thanks to its partnership with FX, you can watch Fox’s shows on Hulu as well. Like Paramount Plus and HBO Max, Hulu isn’t available in many regions apart from the United States.

But if we take the quality of the shows/movies on Hulu, it’s undoubtedly a good streaming service, and it keeps improving.

That’s it for this article. We hope now you are aware of at what time Hulu release TV shows & movies. Feel free to share your thoughts about our guide in the comments below.