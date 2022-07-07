Gurman Says Apple’s Extreme Sports Watch Will Come Later This Year

The Apple Watch is currently the most popular in the world. The product, with its functionality, appeals to the masses. Nevertheless, the design choice for the product has been more or less the same over the years. However, Apple might come with a sports/rugged watch this year.

According to Bloomberg’s Power to Newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple is planning its largest smartwatch to date. Apple’s rugged smartwatch might target extreme sports athletes.

What will Apple’s sports watch look like?

The Apple Watch, which debuted in 2015, has grown to be a crucial component of Apple’s product assortment. The wearables, home, and accessories sector, which brought in $38.4 billion last fiscal year, or 10% of the company’s overall revenue, includes watch models.

As per Mark, the company is now changing its traditional approach to smartwatches. “According to someone with knowledge of the plans,” the future Apple Watch targeted at extreme sports athletes would include a larger battery and a tough metal casing.

New story: Apple’s Rugged Extreme Sports Watch coming later this year will have a larger, nearly 2-inch screen, non-aluminum metal case, more shatter-resistant screen, larger battery, body temperature sensor, improvements to hiking & swim tracking & more: https://t.co/2vCPzW7aEn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 6, 2022

The rugged version of the Apple Watch will have a nearly 2 inches diagonally screen, while the new, standard Apple Watch Series 8 will preserve the 1.9-inch diagonal screen size of the current Apple Watch Series 7. The present screen size of the entry-level Apple Watch SE will also be maintained in the upcoming upgrade.

The extreme sports model’s larger display will have around 7% more screen space than the largest Apple Watch currently on the market when it is released later this year, along with the other two versions. The display will have a resolution of roughly 410 pixels by 502 pixels and withhold the same overall quality as the existing models.

The extreme sports watch would employ sturdy metal rather than aluminum, have a more shatter-resistant screen, and have a larger battery than normal Apple Watches, according to the people “who asked not to be identified because the watch details haven’t been announced,” Mark wrote.

Is overthrowing sports tech companies the goal?

Lastly, Apple intends to add a rugged model to the Apple watch lineup to compete more effectively with products from Garmin and other companies targeted at extreme sports. It looks like Apple is looking out for sportspeople in particular. The company recently published a patent on safety features in the Airpods pro that might help cyclists.