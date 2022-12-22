“Code Red”: ChatGPT AI Scares Google Into Action

OpenAI has been hard at work for a long time to take AI to the next level. Its most recent efforts gained recognition when ChatGPT, the AI chatbot, was released earlier this month. In fact, the response has been so overwhelming that it has forced Google to pull up its socks.

According to The New York Times, Google CEO Sundar Pichai held deliberations with his employees regarding AI chatbots. In the wake of ChatGPT’s successful beta launch, they examined the threat posed by such emerging technology to their search engine business.

Thanks to ChatGPT’s huge database, it generates an answer to the most complex problems in just a few seconds. Unlike Google Search, these answers aren’t entirely picked from other websites, reducing the margin of error. Instead, the output is technically formulated by the chatbot itself based on its database records. Additionally, what separates ChatGPT from other chatbots is its human-like conversational approach.

Image: YouTube / Recode

The NYT also reports that Google engineers have been asked to focus on and improve their Artificial Intelligence plans. This action would enhance Google Search’s existing capabilities and not be anything new of its own. To achieve this, the firm’s research, as well as its Trust and Safety departments, will aid in building and rolling out prototypes.

ChatGPT isn’t the only thing Google is worried about. DALL-E, another OpenAI creation, is a bot that creates art captivating enough to grab the search engine giant’s attention. As a consequence, recent meetings also involved urging the team to explore the development of AI capable of generating graphics.

The absurdly impressive reception to ChatGPT has definitely put future competitors into alert mode. Hopefully, over time, developments like this one will push mainstream search engines into improving their AI algorithms to keep up with virtually omniscient chatbots.