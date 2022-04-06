Apple WWDC 2022 Dates Revealed: All You Need To Know

Apple has officially announced the dates of its 33rd Annual Worldwide Developer Conference. The WWDC 2022 will occur from Monday, 6th June to Friday, 10th June 2022. Like the last couple of years, the 2022 WWDC will also be a digital event with no physical gathering.

Earlier, Apple used to host its annual developer conference at McEnery Convention Center in San José, California. But due to COVID-19 restrictions from the last two years, the event is happening online.

What to expect at WWDC 2022

Image: Apple

Apple primarily showcases its software development at the Worldwide Developer Conference. On the first day of WWDC 2022, the Cupertino giant will hold a Keynote to announce its latest software releases. This year, Apple will announce iOS 16, iPad OS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9.

Everyone can watch the keynote for free. After the Keynote, Apple will hold various sessions and labs for developers to learn about new features and software updates. Besides it, Apple has also planned additional information sessions, learning labs, and a digital lounge to engage with developers. The company will also show localized content to make the WWDC 2022 a truly global event.

Although It will be an online event, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6. The attendees will watch the keynote and videos together. The seats will be limited, and Apple will require applications for them.

Like the last two years, Apple will hold a Swift Student Challenge for all the students who love to code. Students interested in the challenge can send their Swift Playgrounds app project through 25 April. The winners of the challenge will receive a prize.

Apple WWDC event is primarily known for software announcements, but we also see some new hardware announcements almost every year. We might see an Apple Silicon Mac Pro, new MacBook Air, and AirPods Pro 2 at this event. Are you excited about the latest software releases or new hardware announcements at WWDC 2022? Do let us know in the comments.