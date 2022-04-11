Apple Will Announce New MacBook Air At WWDC 2022: Gurman

Earlier last week, Apple announced the dates for WWDC 2022. While Apple mainly uses WWDC for announcing its upcoming software releases, there are hardware developments too. And this year, Apple is expected to launch the new MacBook Air 2022 at the WWDC.

New MacBook Air launch

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to launch a few new Macs in the coming months. Mark predicts these launches in his Power On newsletter.

Industry sources have told Mark that two new Macs are coming later this year, probably around the middle of the year or early second half. One of them is going to be the new MacBook Air. Mark thinks that Apple doesn’t have a better place to announce new Macs than the WWDC.

The company used WWDC to announce its transition from Intel to Apple Silicon. Almost everything about the next-generation MacBook Air was reported earlier except the launch timing. If we talk about the upcoming lineup, it might be the first Mac to feature the new Apple M2 silicon.

Apple has already confirmed that the M1 lineup is over with the launch of the M1 Ultra. The current MacBook Air already has the M1 chip, so the new model should get the M2 chip.

We have also seen reports about a new design for the MacBook Air, inspired by the new 24 inch iMac. We could get a MacBook Air with minimal white bezels. It is also expected that the new one will launch in colorful options.

Mark also wrote beside the MacBook Air, a 24-inch iMac, an updated Mac Mini, and a revised 13-inch MacBook Pro are also in the works. Not just these, but the Mac Pro and bigger iMac models are also expected to be in development.

We can be confident that a bunch of new Macs are coming up this year. A few of them are likely land at the WWDC 2022.