“To Your Eternity” Season 2: Teaser Out With Release Window

“To Your Eternity” is a fantasy anime that came out in 2021. The show is based on the manga by Yoshitoki Ōima and was one of the more popular anime releases of that packed year. Although it was very popular, fans were not sure when they would get ‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2, if ever.

But seemingly out of nowhere, a new teaser PV for season 2 has been released. Moreover, we have also been given a release window for the upcoming anime. So let’s check out the teaser and talk more about this anticipated anime.

‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2 teaser PV

"To Your Eternity" Season 2 – Teaser Preview!



The anime is scheduled for Fall 2022.pic.twitter.com/hsVas03EAF — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) April 12, 2022

The teaser is short but shows us a glimpse of many scenes. The next season will also be filled with many interesting new encounters for our protagonist Fushi. Now you might notice that the art style is a bit different than season 1. That is because the new season is being animated by a different studio.

What to expect from ‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2?

The anime is about a white orb which is later named Fushi. This orb is created by an otherworldly being known as the Beholder. This has sent Fushi to experience the various aspects of life and humanity. So we see Fushi taking the form of a wolf, a human, and even a rock to experience various interesting encounters with the denizens of earth.

The first is a tearjerker anime to the core showing us how this featureless white orb learns grief and pain along with joy. So we expect season 2 to give us more of Fushi slowly learning more about humanity and developing as a person.

There is no proper release date given for season 2 for now. However, we know that the anime is scheduled for release this fall of 2022. So expect it to release somewhere at the end of 2022.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited to finally see more of this tearjerker anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.