Google Pixel Tablet Teased At I/O 2022

Google has been talking big about the big screen lately, and it seems like optimizing Android for the big screen wasn’t the only goal. The company just teased the Google Pixel Tablet at Google I/O 2022. However, we’ll have to wait a while before we get our hands on the device.

Here’s what we know about the device and what you can expect from the Google Pixel tablet, releasing in 2023.

Google Pixel Tablet Design And Specifications

Image: Google

The Google Pixel Tablet will launch in 2023 with Android 13 out of the box. Google’s teasers show a minimal design, possibly a plastic body for the device. It has a single camera unit at the back, possibly borrowed from one of the older Pixel phones.

Image: Google

The teaser images also show a top-mounted lock button. It could be a contrast difference too, but the images also indicate that the lock button could also double up as a fingerprint reader. It has a matte green finish to it, and the volume buttons are in black color. Coming to the front, we see thick white bezels, a landscape-mounted selfie camera, and Android 13 running on the device.

Google hasn’t told any official specifications for the device, but we can assume it’ll pack the Google Tensor chip. It remains to be seen whether this would be the first-gen Tensor or the newer one that Google has teased for the Pixel 7 which is coming later this year.

Who is the Google Pixel tablet for?

First look at the tablet and it is a given that this will be a budget offering, possibly landing under $500. It looks like Google just ripped the Nest Hub Max out of its stand, and gave it a rear camera and a battery.

This could be Google breaking into the tablet market the same way it entered the smartphone market. However, if it ships with a Tensor chip, a high refresh rate display, and an affordable price, it could be a great iPad alternative for many users.

However, Google has only teased a glimpse of the tablet and the final specifications are still unknown. So hang tight, and wait for the rumor mill to churn out what exactly the Google Pixel Tablet could be capable of.

Rest assured, Google is serious about the big-screen game, and this also completes the Google ecosystem. Now, there’s a Pixel Phone, watch, Chromebooks, and a tablet, all running Android, and complementing the Android open ecosystem.