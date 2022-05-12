How Does The Google Pixel 6a Compare With iPhone SE 3?

It is time for the Google 6a vs iPhone SE 3 comparison. There was a time when comparing Apples to non-Apples usually went in favor of the Apples. However, when we compare the iPhone SE 3 with the newly launched Google Pixel 6a, it goes sideways for Apple.

Apple launched the iPhone SE 3 as an affordable entry-level iPhone. It has an outdated design but a modern heart, but it is clearly visible where Apple cut corners. Enter the Google Pixel 6a, a watered-down Pixel 6 with Google’s Tensor chip, and pretty much everything else that the iPhone misses out on.

Google Pixel 6A vs iPhone SE 3

Specifications Google Pixel 6a Apple iPhone SE 3 Build Aluminum and glass design Plastic back and allow frame Display 4.7-inch Retina HD (IPS LCD) panel 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 429ppi Cameras 12MP wide camera with ƒ/1.8 aperture Dual12.2 MP wide (ƒ/1.7 aperture) + 12 MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2 aperture) rear cameras OS iOS 15 Android 12 RAM + Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage variants 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

128GB UFS 3.1 storage Processor Apple A15 Bionic

6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores

4-core GPU

16-core Neural engine Google Tensor chip

2x Cortex-X1 cores at 2.8GHz

2x Cortex-A76 cores at 2.25GHz

4x Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz

20-core GPU

Baked-in Neural processing unit Security Touch ID Fingerprint unlock with Titan M2 security co-processor Battery 2821 mAH (unofficial)

Up to 15-hour video playback

Up to 50-hour audio playback 4410 mAH battery with 18-watt fast charging Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz), Lightning port, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, NFC 5G, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC In-the-box iPhone SE 3, USB-C to Lightning cable, documentation Google Pixel 6a, USB Type-C to Type-C cable, quick switch adapter, SIM tool, documentation Colors Product Red, Starlight, Midnight Chalk, Charcoal, Sage Price From $429 From $449

Design and display

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

The Google Pixel 6a outweighs the iPhone SE 3 in terms of specifications and features. The internals on the iPhone SE is comparable to that of the Pixel, but Apple loses in terms of display and cameras. Google has used a Sony sensor from older Pixel devices on the 6a, which means it is a tried and tested camera setup.

Your phone’s display is your key to unlocking its full potential, and the iPhone SE 3 loses badly on that front. The Pixel has a bigger, more modern display as well as design, which gives it a premium look. While the iPhone is made of glass which is actually more premium, the Pixel looks better (at least in the images) thanks to the overall design.

Specifications

Pixels and iPhones compete neck-to-neck when it comes to cameras. Here too, both devices feature capable sensors from older generation phones. The iPhone gets a single shooter, but the Pixel 6a wins this round too because of the extra ultrawide sensor.

Both devices sport custom chipsets, latest operating systems, 5 years of security updates, and fingerprint readers for security. However, the iPhone SE base model comes with 64GB storage only, which isn’t ideal in today’s time. If you want to choose 128GB on the iPhone, you’ll have to shell out $480, which we don’t recommend.

The Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 3 comparison also depends on the OS. If you compare Android vs iOS, it could be a deciding factor in which phone you go for. And in case you’re enticed by the Apple ecosystem, you should know that Google also has one now.

Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 3: The Verdict

If you want to be a part of the Apple ecosystem without burning a hole through your pocket, the iPhone SE 3 is the right choice for you. However, you should know that the full potential of that phone’s internals is blocked by its outrageously outdated display. If that doesn’t bother you, the iPhone SE is a good option.

Coming to the Google Pixel 6a, it comes with modern design and looks, features a better display, and packs performance similar to the iPhone SE. However, compared to other Android phones in a similar price range, it misses out on a high refresh rate display and wireless charging.

However, as a mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE 3 comparison clearly goes with the Pixel. What do you think about this comparison? Do let us know in the comments.