Atlanta Season 3: Release Date & Where To Watch Online?

Almost four years after its season 2, Atlanta is back with its Season 3. Meanwhile, look no further for fans wondering about Atlanta Season 3’s release date and where to stream the show online. In this article, we’ll share the details around the release schedule of Atlanta season 3 and where you can stream it online.

For many, Atlanta is one of the best TV series to have come out in recent years. Created by Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, the series is a comedy-drama series that first premiered way back in 2016. Meanwhile, before diving into the release schedule and online streaming, let’s take a look at what Atlanta has to offer.

Atlanta – Plot

The series features Earn, played by Donald Glover, a Princeton dropout and music producer, navigating his way through the Atlanta rap scene. However, Earn is not alone on this journey, as he is accompanied by his cousin Alfred aka Paper Boi. Together they try to make it big; moreover, the series also brings forward the socio-economic issues faced by the black American duo.

The series takes on issues like race, relationships, poverty, social status, and parenthood. Atlanta has been the recipient of many accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards and two Primetime Emmy Awards. If you weren’t aware, Donald Glover’s Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series was the first-ever Emmy for an African-American.

As for watching Season 3 of Atlanta online, let’s quickly get to it. Oh, and before that, take a look at the trailer for Atlanta Season 3.

Where to watch Atlanta Season 3 online?

Atlanta Season 3 will be released on FX on Thursday, March 24th, 2022. The series will go live on FX, an option available only for those residing in the U.S. Meanwhile, the fans who do not have cable TV can watch the latest episodes on Hulu the next day, which is March 25th, 2022. Also, both seasons 1 and 2 will be available to watch on Hulu when Season 3 of Atlanta drops. Furthermore, Season 1 and Season 2 of Atlanta are also available online on Prime Video.

How to watch Atlanta from anywhere in the world?

As for the fans of the series residing in different parts of the world where either FX or Hulu is unavailable, fret not, as you can watch season 3 as it comes online. The process is relatively simple, and you would’ve guessed by now. Yes, with the help of a VPN. Moreover, if you do not want to select a VPN service for yourself, take a look at our guide for the best VPN services you can use.

Atlanta Season 3 – Episodes list

As for the number of episodes featured in Atlanta Season 3, the season will have ten episodes dropping weekly.

March 24 – Atlanta S3 Ep1

March 24 – Atlanta S3 Ep2

March 31 – Atlanta S3 Ep3

April 7 – Atlanta S3 Ep4

April 14 – Atlanta S3 Ep5

April 21 – Atlanta S3 Ep6

April 28 – Atlanta S3 Ep7

May 5 – Atlanta S3 Ep8

May 12 – Atlanta S3 Ep9

May 19 – Atlanta S3 Ep10

And with that, we come to the end of this article. We hope this article clears any doubts around Season 3 of Atlanta; more importantly, where and how to watch the new season online.