“Rising Of The Shield Hero” Season 2 Episode 2 Release Schedule

The second season of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is streaming, and we’re here with this streaming guide for the fans looking for the release date and time for ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2, episode 2.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Meanwhile, for those unaware, The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime adaptation of light novels by the same name by Aneko Yusagi. Season 2 was to premiere in October 2021 but was delayed to 2022 and made a comeback for almost two years, premiering on April 6th on Crunchyroll. While the fans were devastated by the news of season 2 being delayed, the premiere got a solid response from the fans.

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 episode 2 is titled “Footprints of the Spirit Tortoise” and will be released on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022. The episode will premiere on both Japanese and international platforms.

As for the release timings, The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 2 will be released on these timings:

Pacific Time: 6 AM PDT

Eastern Time: 9 AM EDT

British Time: 2 PM BST

European Time: 3 PM CEST

India Time: 6.30 PM IST

Philippine Time: 9 PM PHT

Australia Time: 10.30 PM ACST

Does The Rising of the Shield Hero have an English dub?

While there’s no news of an English dub for ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero,’ it is expected that the new season will soon be released with English voice acting. Moreover, seeing the popularity of the anime and how quickly the first season got an English dub, we can safely say the English dub will be released very soon. We will make sure to update the article or publish a new one for our readers once there’s news of an English dub of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 2.