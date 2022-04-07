“Ghani” Release Date: Will It Be On Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Or Netflix?

“Ghani” is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language sports drama film starring Varun Tej. Although we don’t know the specifics of the plot, it looks like the film will revolve around boxing. So that alone should interest you enough, a boxing film is not something Indian films dabble in, but there’s more.

The point of interest for this film is the star-studded cast. Along with Varun Tej in the main role, we have Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. It is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, so all signs point towards this being a smash hit.

With all that said, let’s go over the release date for this highly anticipated flick. Although it was supposed to come out on February 25, 2022, it got postponed. So now, the film is coming to theaters on April 8, 2022. But that’s in theaters; what about streaming? We will discuss precisely that in this guide, so let’s begin.

Will ‘Ghani’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Image Credit: Renaissance Films

Disney+ Hotstar is a young streaming service but has become titan of the market regardless. And these days, many regional films seem to make their way to it. But this new sports drama will not be the one to join its catalog.

Will ‘Ghani’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Now Amazon Prime Video is undoubtedly king when it comes to regional films. Most if not all of them seem to find their way to it one way or another. However, Amazon could not bag the rights to this upcoming Telegu film, and it will not join its massive library.

Will ‘Ghani’ be released on Netflix?

Although Netflix is the top dog of streaming platforms, it doesn’t come to mind when it comes to regional films. But it looks like maybe the platform might want to change that. According to a report by Telangana Today, Netflix has bagged the right for this highly anticipated film.

Furthermore, according to the report, we will get the film on Netflix just 3-4 weeks after release. So although we don’t have a release date, expect to see it around late April or late May for streaming. Till that time, you check out “Dasvi,” Abhishek Bachchan’s new drama, also coming to Netflix.

That’s all we have for today. Will you be going to the cinema for this movie? Or are you going to wait for it to come to Netflix? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.