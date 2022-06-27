‘Frozen 3’ Star Kristen Bell Tries to Force Disney’s Hand by ‘Announcing’ The Threequel

Frozen premiered in 2013 and follows Elsa (Idina Menzel) as the fictional kingdom’s queen. Following its release, Frozen became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, spawning a new franchise for Disney. Following the success of the Broadway musical Frozen in 2018, the film sequel Frozen 2 was released in 2019.

Frozen 2 was a massive box office success, grossing $1.4 billion worldwide, much like its predecessor. Given the success of the sequel, many have wondered if a Frozen 3 will ever be made. Nothing has been officially announced. But Kristen Bell, one of the cast members has hinted that Frozen 3 may be in the works.

Kristen Bell hints Frozen 3 might be in the works

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bell revealed that a Frozen 3 film is in the works. Although Bell states that she has “zero authority” because she is “not in charge.” She also mentions that Menzel recently stated that she is on board to do Frozen 3. She also claims that the rest of the cast is eager to take part in the next chapter of the Frozen saga.

After emphasizing that she does not have the authority to announce another film, Bell expressed her desire to expand the Frozen musical duology into a trilogy, saying,

“Well, you know, I’m… I’ll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina [Menzel, who voices Anna’s sister, Elsa] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? Let’s do it.”

Frozen 3: What to Expect?

Disney has yet to make an official announcement about another Frozen sequel. However, with Anna now engaged to Kristoff, Frozen 3 will likely have to explore how this adds a new dynamic to their relationship. It may even pick up with them as newlyweds navigating both a change in their relationship and Anna learning how to balance her duties as Queen of Arendelle.

Aside from that, seeing how Elsa and Anna’s relationship changes now that they are both in significant positions of power and in-charge of protecting both people and magical spirits, should provide fodder for a plot in which the dynamic of their relationship is explored and expanded. It will be interesting to see if plans for Frozen 3 become more concrete in the coming months.