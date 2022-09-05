What’s Coming To Hulu Second Week In September 2022: Sep 5 – Sep 11?

Since August 2022 was so strong for Hulu, we did not think they could keep up the streak this month as well, but last week and the second week of September 2022 show us that Hulu still has some brilliant content in store. And what content are we talking about here? Let’s find out.

So, let’s go over all the new releases coming to Hulu in the Second week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new films and shows coming to the streaming platform from September 05, 2022, to September 11, 2022. But before that, let’s go over the highlights of this week first.

Tell Me Lies (Wednesday)

“Tell Me Lies” is a highly anticipated romantic drama based on the bestselling novel of the same name. It is about Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who meet in college and form a typical college romance. But this eventually leads to a tumultuous eight-year relationship that not only affects these two but everyone around them as well.

Wedding Season (Thursday)

“Wedding Season” is a new romantic comedy thriller starring Gavin Drea and Rosa Salazar. Gavin as Stefan and Rosa as Katie fall for each other at a wedding, but Katie already has a fiancé. So, two months later, when Katie’s husband and his entire family are murdered at her wedding, Stefan becomes a suspect.

Everything heading to Hulu on the September 2nd week

Image credit: Hulu

September 5 (Monday)

You’re Not You (2014)

September 6 (Tuesday)

Petite Maman (2021)

September 7 (Wednesday)

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere

The Cove (2009)

Racing Extinction (2015)

September 8 (Thursday)

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

September 9 (Friday)

Wild Horses (2015)

September 10 (Saturday)

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere

The Last Victim (2022)

September 11 (Sunday)

In Dubious Battle (2016)

Dirty Weekend (2015)

And there you have it. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Hulu in week two of September 2022. We will also go over new content heading to Netflix and other streaming platforms every week. And while you’re here, check out what came out on Hulu in the first week.