Trigun Stampede: New Trigun Anime Announced

“Trigun Stampede” is the sequel to the cult classic 90s anime Trigun. The anime aired in 1998, ran for 26 episodes, and led to a movie back in 2010. But although it never got a sequel till now, the franchise still has a very active fanbase that talks about it to this day.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

And we can’t imagine how hyped these fans are for this exciting announcement. We don’t know much as of right now, but there is a bit of info that you should know. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Trigun Stampede anime announcement

The announcement comes from the $$6,000,000 Bounty Twitter account that is now named after the anime. This account is new and hinted toward an announcement, which we now know was for this sequel anime. It also says that the anime is coming in 2023 but does not give us an exact date or release window.

While you’re waiting for this exciting classic anime, why not watch something new? Spy x Family is a fantastic slice of life and is the top anime of this season. If you’re interested, check out our guide on the Spy x Family episode 11 right here.

What is ‘Trigun Stampede’ about?

Image Credit: Trigun Stampede Twitter

The plot is about Vash the Stampede, a gunman with a massive $$60,000,000,000 bounty on his end. So the Stampede nickname comes from the fact where ever he goes, chaos follows because of the bounty hunters after that prize. Moreover, Vash does not like to kill people, so each episode is about him dealing with a dangerous bounty hunter without resorting to violence.

Find your dream job

Now there is not much info on what the new anime is about. It could be a remake, or it could be an adaptation of the sequel manga, or it could be an original anime entirely. We know that Studio Orange is making it known for hit anime like Land of the Lustrous, Beastars, etc. So we know that this new anime will be CGI which is certainly very interesting.

That’ll we have for today. Are you excited to see the return of this franchise? Do you think the CGI animation will suit it? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.