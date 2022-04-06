“Dasvi” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

The rise of OTT platforms over the last few years has given a place for underrated actors to showcase their talents. At the same time, it has also given veteran Bollywood actors to try their luck and win the hearts of their fans. Abhishek Bachchan will hope to do the same with his new OTT title, “Dasvi.”

Although initially, the film was gearing up for a theatrical release, the creators decided to change their minds. Now, Abhishek’s new film is slated for a direct online release on April 07, 2022. It will be released at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), like most films.

But the bigger question is where to watch Dasvi online? If that question is constantly popping up in your head, you have stumbled across the right place. In this article, we will discuss that and more about the movie. So without any further delays, let’s get right to it.

Where to watch ‘Dasvi’ online?

Image credit: Maddock Films

The 2022 comedy-drama is slated for an online release under the banner of the popular streaming service Netflix. Along with Netflix, fans can also watch the movie with the help of Jio Cinema.

What to expect from ‘Dasvi’?

While the film falls in the comedy-drama category, it is much more than that. This will be outlined in a social message. You can get a better understanding of the plot by reading the official synopsis below:

“The Plot revolves around the life of a powerful man. Few issues happening in the locality affect his image. Things take a new turn as a police officer is out to find the truth. Can she find out the real culprit?“

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from Abhishek Bachchan’s new OTT title? Let us know your views in the comments section below.