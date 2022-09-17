5 Games That Are Simply Better On High Difficulty

You’ll surely come across games that make you feel the game is going easy on you. And if you’re wondering, you are the only one this happens to; that’s not right. Some games are meant to be played at a higher difficulty than others. It doesn’t mean that these games have a higher threshold for difficulty; it is simply that these games become much more interesting on a higher difficulty level.

Most importantly, with this list, we’re not trying to get you into playing games on a higher difficulty. If you want to play on a high-difficulty mode, that’s a different thing. However, if you do not want to play games in a high-difficulty mode, then you probably shouldn’t. Since we believe gaming is about the player experience and playing the game how each individual wants, on their pace and their terms.

Since we’re here to talk about the games that get better with a higher difficulty level, the list would be incomplete if we failed to mention what makes these games better with a higher level of difficulty. While it depends from game to game as to what changes players will experience with the gameplay in ultra-hard and hard difficulty levels, some things remain the same. For instance, enemies will spawn more frequently, they will be tougher, and your ammo reserves will be more scarce. With that out, let’s jump to each game that becomes better with a higher difficulty level.

5 games that are better with a higher difficulty level

1. The Last of Us Part -1 & 2

The Last of Us, both part 1 and part 2, are gorgeously created games for a unique post-apocalyptic survival experience. However, if you wish to take the post-apocalyptic survival experience to the next level, where the gameplay makes you wonder if you’d survive in an actual post-apocalyptic scenario filled with zombies. Well, turning the difficulty level to “Grounded” will leave you with nightmares.

Tuning the difficulty of The Last of Us not only makes the game more difficult but also makes it more interesting to play. For instance, the enemies will be more clever and will be even tougher. To top that off, the resources become more scarce. And if that is not a big deal for you, the HUD is minimal, with zero to no information; you won’t even be notified about the surrounding objects you can pick up unless you’re close to them. Playing The Last of Us games on grounded mode is certainly a delight, but only for those who want to experience how to survive in a zombie-filled post-apocalyptic world.

2. Guitar Hero

Image: Guitar Hero

Games like Guitar Hero are all about having fun playing a tune that you always wanted to. Moreover, it’s a great game to learn to play the guitar if you ever want to. While playing Guitar Hero on easy or normal difficulty is fun, the real fun begins when you tune the difficulty to “Expert.”

To give you a hint of what to expect from the expert difficulty of Guitar Hero, you can check out thousands of videos on YouTube and other platforms of people playing the game on expert difficulty and smashing it. Guitar Hero is not like other games; however, this game is probably one of the best games that becomes better with a higher difficulty level. Giving players the opportunity to hone their guitar playing skills and hit every precise note of the toughest songs ever produced.

3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image: CD Projekt Red

Here comes the game you must play on the highest difficulty if you love The Witcher universe. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt not only becomes better with high difficulty, but it tests your abilities to make decisions as a Witcher would.

To elaborate, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on high difficulty; that is, the “Death March” not only makes it difficult to face enemies but also makes it challenging for players to survive the world of The Witcher. For starters, on death march difficulty, the enemies gain a health boost of about 80% and about 200% damage, which makes it clear why the developers have named this mode death march.

Not only the damage and health booth to enemies, but crafting materials also become a crucial part of the game. Take, for example, how much effort it takes Geralt to take down monsters in the live-action, with the proper use of alchemy and his sword fighting skills. This means that in high difficulty, you can’t take on any monster head straight.

Rather, you’d have to plan accordingly, use the crafting materials properly, keep your armor and swords in good shape, and use the Witcher alchemy not as an add-on but as a primary weapon against enemies. All this is worth is you’re looking for a proper Witcher experience; hence, playing this game on high difficulty simply makes the experience better.

4. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Image: Capcom

Yes, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, and no, we’re not kidding here. Resident Evil: Village is another game that just gets better when played on high difficulty. What makes Resident Evil 7: Biohazard better on a higher difficulty level is the level of realism in the horror gameplay genre.

In addition to making the enemies more dangerous, the game on “Madhouse” difficulty does a lot more to make the game interesting for those who like to play games differently. Not only do the ammo and resources become scarce, but saving the game becomes a task, too, as you need to find empty tapes to save games that are not easy to come by.

Moreover, the item placement will be different than it is in other difficulty modes or RE 7. Similar to the change in item placement, the enemy placement will also be different in hard difficulty mode.

In addition, if you put on Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, make sure you steer clear of Jack Baker, as the hard difficulty mode makes Jack Baker an even more dangerous psycho. He’ll be quicker, agile, and will look for you restlessly, often finding you in tight spots. All in all, you will need to strategies and come up with perfect moves to dodge Jack and other threats in the Baker house.

5. Doom Eternal

Image: id Software

Doom Eternal on high difficulty! Yes, we know the game already features a good run. However, turning things up difficulty-wise will surely put up a smile on your face if you enjoy games with a challenge.

Playing Doom Eternal on “Ultra Nightmare” difficulty is by far the best Doom experience one can have, in our view. Not only does the game throws at you everything it’s got, but also, you have only one life. That’s right, no extra fighting chance by collecting extra lives scattered throughout the game; if you die, you have to start the game from scratch.

Clearly, the ultra nightmare mode on Doom Eternal leaves no scope for error; you have to choose your fights carefully and strategically, or else it’s game over. If you are one who likes the hardest modes of a game, this one is definitely for you since we’re sure there aren’t many out there who’ve beaten Doom Eternal on ultra nightmare.

5 games that are better with a higher difficulty level: Summing up

With the above 5 games out of the way, we know many of you might be wondering where Halo and Call of Duty are! Well, surely these games are best played on their respective highest difficulties, Call of Duty on Veteran and Halo on Legendary. Since these two became the most popular and obvious choices for the games that are best played with high difficulty, we decided to skip the two in the list and mention some unpopular opinions like Doom Eternal and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

While we’ve ranked these games in a way that we feel they should be ranked given the parameters of this article, let us know what you think about the games mentioned. How good are they on high difficulty, and which games do you think are best played on a high difficulty in addition to these games?