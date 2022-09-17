What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In September 2022: Sep 19 – Sep 25?

Netflix really picked up the pace this month with some really brilliant releases every week and we expect to see the same in the fourth week of September 2022. Last week saw some great releases like Do Revenge and Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2, but it was Cyberpunk: Edgerunners that truly blew everyone away. Will there be anything like that this week too? Let’s find out.

So, let’s go over all the new releases coming to Netflix in the Fourth week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new movies and shows coming to the streaming platform from September 19, 2022, to September 25, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

A Jazman’s Blues (Friday)

A Jazzman’s Blues is a classic forbidden love story starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne. The film will be about their heart wrenching tale of love and society that will unravel 40 years of secrets and lies in the deep south. Also, with music by Terence Blanchard and Ruth B. expect a treat for your ears as well.

Lou (Friday)

Lou is an intense American action thriller film starring Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney. Jurnee plays as a mother whose young daughter is kidnapped by someone. She then teams up with her mysterious neighbor played by Allison, and the two go on a journey that will test their limits.

Everything heading to Netflix on the September 4th week

September 19 (Monday)

Go Dog Go: Season 3

September 20 (Tuesday)

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21 (Wednesday)

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22 (Thursday)

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World: Season 4

Snabba Cash: Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

September 23 (Friday)

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2

Lou

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

September 24 (Saturday)

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy

And that’s all we have for you today. We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week four of September 2022. We will also cover new content heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms every week. If you’re looking for more awesome films and TV series, check out what came out on Netflix in the third week of September 2022.