Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Musk Fires CEO, CFO & Top-Lawyer

Elon Musk made quite the entrance yesterday when he reached the Twitter headquarters. He carried a sink inside the premises and posted the video with the caption ‘let that sink in.” The entrance was to make it clear that the new boss is here. The video received 20 million views on Twitter in a short span, and many users were happy with the changes.

But the day turned out to be bad for many top-tier employees at the company. Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, the CFO, and top-lawyer Vijaya Gadde.

Elon Musk’s letter to Twitter’s employees

The top management is completely wiped out from Twitter. As Musk dons the hat of the new Twitter chief, he will bring new managers into the company. If you feel sorry for the top Twitter execs being fired from their job, wait till you hear their compensation!

Business Insider reported that Agrawal got $38.7 million, Segal got $25.4 million, Gadde got $12.5 million, and Personette received $11.8 million. Parag didn’t even complete one year at Twitter and still received close to $40 million for his work. Meanwhile, the rest of the employees won’t receive such a handsome parting gift when Musk relieves them from Twitter.

Musk shared a letter he sent to all Twitter employees about him taking control of Twitter. He emphasizes making it an open platform but also focuses on the monetization aspect. Musk added that there would be content moderation, and free speech doesn’t mean you get to spread misinformation and misuse the platform.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Moreover, Musk wishes to make Twitter a place where ads are super relevant. Unlike the horrors you see now on all social platforms, he wants to make ad-targeting extremely specific. He believes that precise ad-targeting can end up being informative content that can educate users and solve their search for a product. But he missed a crucial point – not all users visit Twitter to get ad recommendations.

Image by Manik Berry/Fossbytes

While top executives parted ways from Twitter (forcibly), Donald Trump is puffed-up with joy. He was booted off the platform; Musk promised to bring him back. We have to wait sometime before we see Trump back on Twitter (even if we don’t want to).