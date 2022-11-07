7 Times Elon Musk Pushed His Twitter Name Or Bio To Its Quirkiest Best

It’s no secret that Elon Musk takes his Twitter seriously. He’s arguably the most active CEO on the social media platform. From business-related announcements to personal takes to “edgy” memes, the serial entrepreneur tweets quite often and usually ends up grabbing a lot of attention for it.

Whenever there’s something big around the corner, Elon is at his creative best on Twitter. From successful SpaceX rocket launches to the most recent Twitter buyout, he’s shared his commentary on various things regularly. Quite frequently, he has even picked an outrageous name and bio to go with his usual social media antics.

Although Elon’s endless list of amusing Twitter monikers can’t be contained in one place, we have tried putting together the best among the lot. Also, we have revisited the events that coincided with and caused each of Musk’s profile updates.

Twitter is simply the most interesting place on the Internet. That’s why you’re reading this tweet right now. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022 A recent tweet from Musk showed his fondness for Twitter.

Elon Musk and his many Twitter monikers so far

If you ask someone how often Musk has done this, they’d probably say something along the lines of “I don’t know, man… More times than I can remember” — and that would not be a lie. Since there’s a long history of the 51-year-old changing his social media name/bio to suit his current mood, we’ve compiled the most iconic ones from the past few years in reverse-chronological order.

1. Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator | November 2022

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

As soon as Elon expanded his already-vast portfolio of firms by acquiring Twitter, an inevitable debate caught fire. The Twitterati split into those in favor of the move and those against it. Many users voiced their opinion against his new content moderation policies and, especially, his proposed $8 charge for blue tick verification.

Overwhelmed by the backlash regarding the impending blue tick fee, the Tesla CEO found the perfect opportunity to troll. In a move of epic mockery, he changed his profile bio to “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator.” And yes, you’re right to think the hotline got even busier after this witty but incendiary bio update.

2. Chief Twit | October 2022

Image: Twitter / @elonmusk

When Musk effectively completed Twitter’s takeover, he kicked off the era in his own pun-tastic way. First off, he visited the social platform’s office with an actual sink and shared the moment with the caption, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”. Notably, he also changed his bio to include “Chief Twit,” giving a nod to his ownership of the company.

3. Perfume Salesman | October 2022

Image: Twitter / @elonmusk

If you have been following Elon Musk over the years, you would know he has a thing for unveiling totally unrelated products under his distinct brands. Whether it be Tesla Tequila or the Cyberwhistle, the billionaire has never ceased to amaze the public with out-of-the-blue product announcements. However, “Burnt Hair” is in a league of its own as it rolled out as part of a joke involving Musk raising funds for the Twitter deal.

The launch of Burnt Hair perfume also accompanied a new bio, “Perfume Salesman.” Although this was all done primarily for humor, it turns out that the appeal of the product is no joke. As per Musk’s tweet, the sales of the $100 perfume had crossed 20,000 just a day after going on sale.

4. Naughtius Maximus | September 2022

🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022 The Tesla boss posted this cryptic tweet to go with the name and bio changes.

Who could have guessed the richest man in the world is also the naughtiest? No, that’s not us passing judgment, but something Musk has amusingly proclaimed himself.

During the protracted Twitter saga, its former owners took the SpaceX Founder to court as the latter had serious concerns about fulfilling the initial agreement. In this dire time, Elon being Elon changed his Twitter name to “Naughtius Maximus” and added to his bio, “Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison.”

While there was no explanation for this from the jokester himself, quick research suggests he was likely alluding to him being the “centurion” (a Roman commander) and the Twitterati being the “Jerusalem Garrison” (military troops stationed at a place).

5. Elona Musk | March 2022

Image: Fossbytes / Priye Rai

One of the biggest events this year, the Russia-Ukraine armed conflict, is something that has engulfed numerous people, including Musk. The tech leader has been open about his support for Ukraine, sending Starlink terminals there to keep the internet running. Not stopping at that, he even called upon Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, for a one-on-one fistfight to decide Ukraine’s fate.

While most on the internet chuckled at Musk’s humorous offer, not everyone responded in a positive way. For one, Ramzan Kadyrov — Chechen Republic’s leader and Putin’s ally — shared a letter ridiculing the billion-dollar man’s physique, calling him “effeminate” and naming him “Elona.” Where others saw an insult, Musk saw an opportunity to further troll Putin-Kadyrov and changed his Twitter name to “Elona Musk.”

6. Imperator Of Mars | April 2021

Image: Fossbytes / Priye Rai

We all know Elona, err, Elon’s fascination with taking human civilization to Mars and colonizing the red planet. He has often stressed the importance of humanity becoming an interplanetary species to ensure its survival. Heading a private spacefaring firm, SpaceX, it’s not unreasonable to think he’d do anything to make that vision become a reality.

Back in 2021, the SpaceX CEO added a title to his Twitter bio that reflects his interest in Mars: “Imperator Of Mars.” Moreover, he placed a winking emoticon (😉) next to it. Since the term “Imperator” stands for a Roman emperor, it means Musk was basically labeling himself as the Emperor of Mars.

Fortunately, the winking emoticon at the end clearly suggests he meant it in a lighthearted way, and definitely not in an aspiring evil tyrant way, who would make employees work overtime to build Martian societies and fire them if they didn’t obey.

7. Technoking Of Tesla | March 2021

Image: Tesla

There’s trivial joking, and then there’s taking a joke too far. In this case, Musk went over and above to formally change his designation at Tesla from “CEO” to “Technoking of Tesla” — which also made it into his Twitter bio. In addition to that, the electric car firm made CFO Zach Kirkhorn, the “Master of Coin.” However, the change was just a cosmetic one that gave them the opportunity to print intriguing visiting cards and had no effect on their existing duties.

As you may agree, for a billionaire heading a bunch of popular companies, there isn’t a shortage of possible monikers. However, Elon Musk still chooses to go ahead and pick his own quirky names and titles on Twitter. Among these, our favorites are Chief Twit and Technoking of Tesla. Which one is your favorite version of Musk? Tell us in the comments below.