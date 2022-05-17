DJI Avata Will Be An Indoor FPV Drone That Can Shoot Epic Videos

DJI has recently released the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which is a well-received drone, and now some credible sources are claiming that the company is now ready to launch its next-gen “indoor friendly” FPV (First-Person View) drone that you can easily fly using a headset.

DealsDrone, which has been touted to be a reliable leaker in the past, has posted some crucial specs and details along with a few high-quality render images of this upcoming drone on their Twitter account.

Avata is compact and weighs about 500g

Can fly indoors

The photo quality is much better (guess that the Mini 3 Pro is the same)

Greatly improved battery life

Manual mode is not supported

Head chase mode

Vibration function

Touchpad for glasses menu

Glasses can connect to phone pic.twitter.com/WUqpjXXEnK — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) May 15, 2022

DJI Avata specification:

According to DealsDrone, this drone could be named “Avata”, and it would be quite compact, weighing just about 500g. The drone is said to have a large 1/1.3 inch CMOS sensor that will surely improve the low light capability that is suitable for indoor shoots.

Also, the photo quality is said to be quite similar to the recently launched DJI Mini 3 Pro (that could be a deal-breaker) with improved battery life, head chase mode, and vibration function, but no manual mode supported, which is pretty weird and unusual for an FPV drone.



Image courtesy – DealsDrone

Some earlier leaks also suggested that the DJI Avata is targeted more toward novice users instead of experienced pilots, which could also be an indication of the lack of manual mode.

Early renders of the drone with large prop guards and a distant design suggest that it could be a ‘Cinewhoop’ drone that usually comes with a small form factor. Apparently, there will also be a “head chase mode”, which is just a fancy word for subject-tracking, and being an indoor drone, it would be quite interesting to see how it will track subjects indoors.

As previously mentioned, the DJI Avata will reportedly weigh around 500 grams. So you have to first register with the FAA if you want to fly it outdoor in the US.