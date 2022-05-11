Elon Musk Will Lift Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban

Elon Musk has said he would reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban once his acquisition is complete. The ex-President was permanently banned from Twitter after a mob of his supporters wreaked havoc at Capitol Hill.

Musk made his remarks at his Future of the Car keynote, hosted by FT. The new Twitter owner says he discussed this with Jack Dorsey, and both Dorsey & Musk agree that a permanent was a harsh decision. He commented that “permanent bans should be extremely rare.”

Musk says, “It was not correct to ban Donald Trump”

There have been speculations that Elon Musk might reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban. So when FT posed him with the question, Musk confirmed the rumors by saying he “would reverse the permaban.” Trump was banned after a breach of the Capitol, and unbanning him might offend some people.

However, Musk also clarified and gave reasons for his stance on the issue. Here’s an excerpt from the interview that explains Musk’s perspective.

I spoke with Jack Dorsey about this and he and I are of the same mind which is that permanent bans should be extremely rare and we would reserve [them] for accounts that are bots or spam/scam accounts, where there’s no legitimacy to be accountable. I do think that it was not correct to ban Donald Trump. I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice, he is now going to be on Truth Social as will a large part of the right in the United States, and so I think this could end up being frankly worse than having a single forum where everyone can debate. Elon Musk at Future of the Car Keynote

If you think about it, Trump’s Twitter ban caused more harm than good. His Twitter handle had comments from both his followers and the opposition. The creation of Truth Social has further polarized the right, removing his followers from the mainstream. It also makes Trump’s followers more susceptible to misinformation.

Another repercussion of an app like Truth Social is that Trump and his team will get complete control over the narrative. So Trump’s Twitter ban ultimately caused his followers to go down a darker path.