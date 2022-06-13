The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 New Trailer Reveals Release Date

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! is a fantastic fantasy comedy anime that aired all the way back in 2013. Although it was pretty popular, like many light novel adaptations season 2 was never expected to release. So fans were caught off guard when The Devil Is a Part-Timer Season 2 was confirmed to arrive in 2022.

And with a shiny new trailer, we now know exactly when the new season is coming out in 2022. Let’s watch the trailer below and talk more about this awesome anime.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2 trailer 2

The trailer was released on both YouTube and the official twitter account of the upcoming anime. The trailer shows off more of the characters both new and old. However, as you can see all the characters looks a bit different. That’s because the studio animating this season is 3Hz instead of White Fox who did Season 1.

Is ‘The Devil Is a Part-Timer’ good?

Image Credit: Satoshi Wagahara

The show is about the Devil king or Mao who after being defeated by the hero Emilia escapes from his world to our world in Tokyo with his general. Now both find themselves without magic in Tokyo, so Mao decides to get a part time job at fast food restaurant to make end meet while his general does the house work. But that’s not all soon others from his world like the hero Emilia also show up.

The show uses the premise of all these powerful fantasy figures trying to survive and live a normal life to give us some brilliant comedy. Along with that the show also goes into the morality of its characters and what it means to be good or evil.

With the new trailer we now know that the show is premiering on July 14, 2022. Moreover it will be streaming on Disney+ in Japan, although not confirmed we suspect it will be the same for the global release.