“Beast” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

Thalapathy Vijay’s new project ‘Beast’ has been in the pipeline for a long time. The action film was initially expected to be released in 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With things much better now, it is expected to be released on April 13, 2022. Moreover, it will initially be released in theaters so that fans can enjoy it to its full extent. But not all of us are fond of watching films in theaters, right? Some of us like to sit comfortably on a couch and stream movies while munching on popcorn at home.

Keeping that in mind, let’s find out the details about Beast’s OTT release date.

Will ‘Beast’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is literally a beast in taking rights to regional films. However, this time around, you shouldn’t expect Vijay’s film to be released on Prime Video. While the Hindi version of the movie might come to Prime Video, there is still no confirmation of the same.

Will ‘Beast’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Image credit: Sun TV

Most Indian audiences are using Hotstar to watch the Indian Premier League. But occasionally, the streaming service adds regional movies to its library. Unfortunately, that’s now the case with the ‘Beast.’

But don’t worry, you can still watch Ajay Devgn’s Rudra on the streaming service. Considering it is a TV series, you can enjoy it for a longer time unless you binge it, of course.

Will ‘Beast’ be released on Netflix?

As of now, many reports have confirmed that Beast will indeed come to Netflix. Additionally, it is expected to be released on Sun NXT as well. But you shouldn’t expect the film to be added to either platform’s library before June 2022.

This is it for this article. Will you watch Beast in theaters? Or will you wait for it to come to Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.