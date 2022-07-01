What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In July 2022: July 4 – July 10?

Netflix started off July 2022 with an absolute banger. We finally got part 2 of the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4, and we’re still reeling from the finale. But the releases don’t stop as Netflix gears up for the first week of July 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

So let’s go over all the new releases heading to Netflix in the first week of July 2022. This list will cover all-new series and films coming to the streamer from July 4, 2022, to July 10, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.

Girl In The Picture (Wednesday)

“Girl In The Picture” is an upcoming true crime documentary helmed by Skye Borgman. It is about the harrowing tale of Sharon Marshall. She was found dying beside a road, and her story rocked the world. The documentary will give an in-depth to at this person and her bone-chilling past.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls (Friday)

“Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls” will have superstar Ranveer Singh’s brave nature with the help of well-known survivalist Bear Grylls. And that’s not the only surprising aspect of this upcoming film. It is an interactive movie, so you, the viewer, can also influence the events in the film.

Everything heading to Netflix on July 1st week

Image Credit: Netflix

July 4 (Monday)

Leave No Trace

July 6 (Wednesday)

Control Z: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks– NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World– NETFLIX ANIME

July 7 (Thursday)

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8 (Friday)

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons– NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation– NETFLIX FILM

Jewel– NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night– NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls– NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

July 10 (Sunday)

12 Strong

And there you have it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week one of July 2022. We will be back with weekly updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Until then, do check out what came out the week before as well.