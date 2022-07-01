What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In July 2022: July 4 – July 10?

Netflix started off July 2022 with an absolute banger. We finally got part 2 of the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4, and we’re still reeling from the finale. But the releases don’t stop as Netflix gears up for the first week of July 2022.
So let’s go over all the new releases heading to Netflix in the first week of July 2022. This list will cover all-new series and films coming to the streamer from July 4, 2022, to July 10, 2022. But before that, let’s first check out some highlights of this week.
Girl In The Picture (Wednesday)
“Girl In The Picture” is an upcoming true crime documentary helmed by Skye Borgman. It is about the harrowing tale of Sharon Marshall. She was found dying beside a road, and her story rocked the world. The documentary will give an in-depth to at this person and her bone-chilling past.
Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls (Friday)
“Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls” will have superstar Ranveer Singh’s brave nature with the help of well-known survivalist Bear Grylls. And that’s not the only surprising aspect of this upcoming film. It is an interactive movie, so you, the viewer, can also influence the events in the film.
Everything heading to Netflix on July 1st week
July 4 (Monday)
- Leave No Trace
July 6 (Wednesday)
- Control Z: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES
- Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM
- King of Stonks– NETFLIX SERIES
- Uncle from Another World– NETFLIX ANIME
July 7 (Thursday)
- The Flash: Season 8
- Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8 (Friday)
- Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES
- Capitani: Season 2– NETFLIX SERIES
- Dangerous Liaisons– NETFLIX FILM
- How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES
- Incantation– NETFLIX FILM
- Jewel– NETFLIX FILM
- The Longest Night– NETFLIX SERIES
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls– NETFLIX FILM
- The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM
July 10 (Sunday)
- 12 Strong
And there you have it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week one of July 2022. We will be back with weekly updates about the new titles heading to Hulu and other streaming platforms. Until then, do check out what came out the week before as well.
