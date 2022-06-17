What Role Does Shahrukh Khan Play In Brahmastra?

“Brahmastra” is an upcoming fantasy adventure film aiming to usher in the “Astraverse” cinematic universe. After the official trailer for the film dropped, the internet blew up, becoming one of the most anticipated Bollywood films in recent times.

We got to see most of its star-studded cast in that trailer, but Shah Rukh Khan seemed to be missing. However, he is definitely in the film, and today we will tell you all you need to know about his role.

Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra

Image Credit: Star Studios

While he’s not directly present in the official trailer, many astute fans have managed to spot a character that looks like him. The character you see in the above image with the Hanuman Astra is expected to be the actor. Furthermore, according to a 2021 report by Bollywood Hungama, the actor is playing a scientist in the film whose powers are stolen by the villain played by Mouni Roy. To learn more, we’ll have to wait to watch the film.

What can I expect from ‘Brahmastra’?

The film is the first of a trilogy, with this one being Part One: Shive. It stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shive, who is falling in love with Isha, played by Alia Bhatt. However, their happy lives have a wrench thrown between them when Shiva learns of his divine power and dark forces begin to move against him.

Along with those two superstars, we also have Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, and more. The film plans to introduce an MCU-like Astraverse, which will get many expansions from hereon. Moreover, from what we have seen in the trailer, it boasts what might be the best VFX we have ever seen in a Bollywood film.

The film is coming to theaters on September 9, 2022. However, since this is a Star production, it will also come to Disney+ later for streaming.

That’s all we have for today. Do you think Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the trailer? What do you think his role is going to be? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.