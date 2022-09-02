6 Movies That Overcame Boycott Trend In The Indian Film Industry

Boycott! The word has been trending like a forest fire on social media platforms. Moreover, the main target of this trend is the Indian film industry. The trend started due to multiple reasons and is now devouring the success of several titles like Liger, Dobaaraa, etc.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Furthermore, it seems like the entire Bollywood is afraid of releasing its film in these challenging times. However, many movies with great storylines and epic acting skills have overcome this trend in the past. Before getting started with these titles, let’s discuss the root causes of this boycott.

Why is ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trending?

Indian viewers have decided to boycott some titles because of their attitude, arrogance, and nepotism. Moreover, some films tend to hurt a community’s moral and regional values. Recent examples of films suffered due to nepotism include Ananya Pandey’s Liger and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s recently released film Raksha Kavach.

We all have heard the famous quote, “Arrogance is an unhealthy ego in need of repair.” Well, actress Kareen Kapoor faced this reality after her film didn’t perform at the box office. With that being said, let’s get started with our list.

6 Movies That Overcame Boycott Trend

6. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is Sanjay Leela Bansali’s most spectacular film. However, it has faced some challenges due to its old title. Initially, it was titled as RamLeela but was changed to the one mentioned above because it was provocative to certain religions.

Despite such allegations, the film joined the box office’s Rs. 200 Crores club. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film follows the love story of Ram and Leela, who cannot come together due to their family differences. The flick symbolizes love, sacrifice, and peace. Moreover, it has an IMDb rating of 6.4.

5. Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bansali is clearly, and unfortunately, the troll favorite. However, the boycott against this film went too far. The movie showcases the story of bold Queen Padmaavati, who preferred to sacrifice herself rather than be captured by brutal ruler Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

What started as a casual protest against the film by some political parties soon turned into horrific violence and escalated to vandalizing the film set and physical assault. However, the film’s great synopsis earned more than Rs. 570 crores worldwide. In addition, it has an IMDb rating of 7 and is one of the best films in the Indian Film Industry.

4. My Name Is Khan

Yes! Even the king of the Indian film industry has to face some issues with his film. While SRK’s performance in the movie was commendable, people were unhappy because of his statement. During the release, the actor commented on not including Pakistani cricket team players in the IPL. Subsequently, the statement irked a large number of Indians.

The film’s unique story focuses on a man with Asperger’s syndrome, Rizwan. It tells about his journey that changed people’s perspective toward his community after the twin tower attack. Moreover, it turned out to be a huge hit all around the globe and has an outstanding rating of 7.9 on IMDb.

3. Haider

The movie had extremely polarizing opinions for showcasing the Indian Army and the separatist movement. Moreover, the story unfolds the dark reality of insurgency in Kashmir during the 1990s. It depicts many scenes of human rights abuse by the Indian Army. Furthermore, it also includes torture, illegal detention camps, and several other crimes.

Kashmir is a sensitive topic in India, and the film showcasing such images resulted in the initiation of its boycott and ban trend. However, the film was honored with several National Awards due to its representation of such a sensitive issue in a Shakespearean tragedy. It has a mind-blowing IMDb rating of 8.

2. PK

PK faced tremendous criticism online and offline as some claimed it hurt regional sentiments. Moreover, some of the clips still resurface on the Internet at the time of Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. However, the flick turned into a raging hit. The fiction film targeting the myths and taboo practices in Indian society minted over Rs. 800 crores worldwide.

The movie boards an ensemble cast including Amir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and many others. It has an outstanding rating of 8 on IMDb.

1. Dangal

Dangal takes up an essential spot in this list as the lead Actor Amir Khan has made the infamous intolerant remark around the same time. The film is based on the life of Indian wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. Moreover, it was an inspiration to many young girls in our society.

Despite the boycott trend, the film grossed Rs. 2024 crores worldwide. In addition to Amir Khan, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. With an IMDb rating of 8.3, it is at the top of our list.

Conclusion

All the films mentioned above are the perfect example of overcoming the boycott trend. Moreover, they symbolize that if your content is honest and heart-touching, everyone will love it. Such blockbusters are the heart and soul of the Indian film industry.

Speaking of blockbusters, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power is arriving on Amazon Prime. Moreover, the series falls into a different timeline than its movies. So to get a better outlook, check out our guide over here.

That’s all we have for this article. What are your views on the ongoing boycott trend? Do you want any other films in this guide? Feel free to share your valuable feedback in the comments below.