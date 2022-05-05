“Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+?

Over the last few movies, Doctor Strange has played an elemental role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To make things “right,” the Sorcerer Supreme has done a lot of things. While some might have helped his fellow superheroes, the other actions made things worse. The latest movie, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” will show the aftermath of everything.

The good news for fans is that the film is all set to release soon. To be precise, you can expect it to be available from May 06, 2022. Moreover, it will receive a theatrical release and will be available in your nearest theaters on the aforementioned release date.

However, what about its digital release? Will it be coming to any OTT platforms? If you are wondering about these questions, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss Doctor Strange’s 2 OTT release date. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Will ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Marvel Entertainment

Netflix is usually not the platform to rely on to watch MCU movies. However, once in a blue moon, we get a Marvel movie on Netflix. It was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Dr. Strange 2 will certainly not be arriving to the streaming giant.

Will ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

While Netflix might release MCU movies once in a while, Prime Video doesn’t has that privilege. So there is no chance of Doctor Strange 2 arriving on Prime Video.

Will ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ release on Disney+?

Yes, since the collaboration between Marvel and Disney, almost every MCU movie comes to Disney+. The only difference is the time before it hits Disney+ Hotstar’s library. Considering Doctor Strange 2 is a big release, it should come to the platform around 2 months post the theatrical series.

That’s it from our end. We hope this guide was useful to you. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.