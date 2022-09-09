Black Clover Chapter 337: Asta Ends Up In Yami’s Home Country

Black Clover Chapter 337 will continue what is now confirmed to be the final arc of this popular Shonen manga. These past few chapters have been quite rough for Asta as he got thrashed by both his beloved sister Lily and the powerful new villain Lucious.

After an intense battle, Asta seemed to be teleported to the shore of an unknown region, where he met someone new. Fans theorized quite a bit, but now we can finally you see who this person is that knew Asta already. Along with that, we will also go over other interesting things we saw in the chapter so keep reading down below.

Key Takeaways from Black Clover Chapter 337

The Black Bulls roll out to find Asta

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

Back home in the Clover Kingdom, the official news is that Asta is dead. You can’t blame anyone for thinking, considering how our protagonist was mortally wounded and then disintegrated by spatial magic. But the Black Bulls are not just anyone, and they all believe Asta is alive. So, they move out to find Asta and save him.

Tea Serving Doll that looks like Charmy

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

While this did not add too much to the plot, we couldn’t help but mention this funny little doll. The first thing that Asta sees when he wakes up is this weird Charmy-like creature. It pukes tea into a cup and gives it to Asta, which leaves him quite puzzled. Soon enough, it is revealed by a very interesting character that this is a tea serving doll.

Asta meets Ryuudou Ryuuya

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

After the doll, Asta meets the person that probably saved him after he ended up bruised and beaten on the shore of this new region. The bulk of the chapter will now be this new character just talking to Asta. Firstly he tells him that Leibe is safe and is just in another room. This caught Asta by surprise as this person somehow already knows about devils.

But the surprises don’t stop there; this guy even knows captain Yami too, for some reason. However, before we can learn more about that, Asta decides he wants to leave and get back to the fight. But this new character, who reveals himself as Ryuudou Ryuuya, the shogun of this country, tells him that he will definitely lose if he returns.

Magic of Ryuudou Ryuuya

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

Ryuuudou says that the reason that he knows all about Asta and why he can’t win is that he can see everything. That’s right, apparently, the shogun has the power to see what he wants to see. Although that sounds a bit vague, we will probably learn more about it as we go further in this arc.

Land of the sun

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

The final page reveals where Asta exactly is right now. As expected, our protagonist has now ended up in Yami’s hometown or land of the sun. And also, as expected, the place gives up a very feudal Japanese feel. It’s almost like Black clover has entered its Wano-like arc, just like One Piece did in its previous arc.

Asta is about get a new power-up

Image Credit: Yuki Tabata

And this is where the chapter ends as the shogun tells Asta that he is going to power up right here, right now. Considering how tough Lucious is, there’s no doubt Asta needs to get some training in and power up to face off against these unstoppable foes. Also, we’d like to mention how the shogun says, “Right here, Right now,” which is very reminiscent of Yami.

That’s all we have for you today. What do you think about the new chapter? How long do you think we are going to spend in this new country away from Clover kingdom? And what kind of power-up is Asta going to get? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.