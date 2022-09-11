What’s Coming To Netflix Third Week In September 2022: Sep 12 – Sep 18?

After a slow August, Netflix really kicked into high gear this month which really hypes us up for what’s to come in the third week of September 2022. Last week saw the release of the intense thriller End of the Road and the brilliant new season of Cobra Kai. Can this week match up the phenomenal releases last week? Let’s find out.

So, let’s check out all the new releases coming to Netflix in the Third week of September 2022. This list will cover all the new movies and series coming to the streaming platform from September 12, 2022, to September 18, 2022. But first, let’s go over the highlights of this week.

Do Revenge (Friday)

“Do Revenge” is an exciting new dark comedy starring Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. They play two teenage girls that had their lives ruined by someone they trusted. So, the two team up and decide to take revenge against those that wronged them.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Fate: The Winx Saga is a fantasy drama set in a magical school. Fairies attend these otherworldly boarding schools where they learn to master their strong magic powers. Expect the usual school drama of navigating love and rivalries with an added bonus of deadly monsters that can end the world.

Everything heading to Netflix on the September 3rd week

September 12 (Monday)

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3

September 13 (Tuesday)

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark: Season 4

September 14 (Wednesday)

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

September 15 (Thursday)

Dogs in Space: Season 2

Intervention: Season 21

Terim

September 16 (Friday)

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2

Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This Is the End

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

And there you have it. We hope you have a better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week three of September 2022.