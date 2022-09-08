One Piece Chapter 1059 Spoilers | New Release Date & Time

Finally, the information about the upcoming chapter of One Piece is here, and in this article, we’ll be sharing some of that information along with the release date and time of One Piece chapter 1059. Meanwhile, for the fans who do not want to spoil the upcoming chapter, we urge them not to divulge the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1059 and simply jump to the release date and time section.

Before we get to the spoilers section of One Piece Chapter 1059, make sure to read the recap of chapter 1058 before you dive into the spoilers for the upcoming one.

One Piece Chapter 1059 Spoilers

According to the spoilers, Chapter 1059 of One Piece is titled “The incident of Captain Koby.” The chapter begins with Red Hair Pirates’ ship sailing in the seas near Sphinx Island, which is also the home of Whitebeard. As Macro is leaving the ship, Shanks asks him if he’s going to join the pirates, to which Marco replies that he’s tired of babysitting the pirates.

After Marco flies to Sphinx Island, we go into a flashback. In the flashback, we see Wanokuni under attack by Ryokugyuu. After the attack, Yamato says that she isn’t going to join the Straw Hats as she has a duty toward the people of Wanokuni. Moreover, the attack on Wanokuni has left her wondering about the safety of people, and she refuses to leave.

Meanwhile, in the next frame, we come to the Amazon Lily, the island of women, where we see that a part of the island has been destroyed. Gloriosa says that it is the first time men have been able to invade the island this deep. To which Hancock replies that it is because of her that the island has been invaded, and as long as she’s there, men will continue to invade Amazon Lily.

Cut to another flashback, where Marines attack the island. During the attack, the marines manage to tear down the city’s defenses while Kuja counterattacks. Furthermore, during the same attack, the Marines dispatch Seraphim on the frontlines and also record the attack on the city.

Meanwhile, a little girl appears with wings and a flame on her back. Clearly, Marguerite and Sweet Pea don’t want to fight a little girl. Suddenly, the girl shoots a laser from her hand; also, the girl has star-shaped pupils. On the other hand, we see Blackbeard’s pirate ships appear out of nowhere. A seaquake pushes the Marine warships away from Blackbeard’s path and toward the Amazon Lily, which enables Teach to land on the island with Catarina Devon and Vasco Shot.

In the next frame, we see Catarina demanding Hancock’s head as her treasure. To which Teach says that Catarina can do whatever she wants as long as she gets Hancock’s power. Meanwhile, Vasco suggests taking Hancock alive with them.

Meanwhile, Teach’s subordinates ask him for help against their new threat, the child with white hair, brown skin, and black wings. As the kid arrives where Teach is, we see a big sword in the kid’s hand, similar to the one that Mihawk wields. Moreover, the kid looks similar to Mihawk’s child version.

As the two begin to battle, the child proves to be a strong opponent. However, Teach uses his powers to absorb all that is around him and stops the kid’s sword with his Haki-coated arm.

While the two are battling, Hancock turns all her nearby enemies to stone, including Catarina and Vasco. As Hancock is about to launch her next attack, Teach catches Hancock by her neck and lifts her from the ground. As this is happening, the narrator reveals their new bounties; Pirate Empress, Boa Hancock: 1.65 Billion berries bounty.

Meanwhile, after the narrator is done announcing Blackbeard’s bounty of 3.99 Billion Berries, we see that both Catarina and Vesco are also turned to stone, and Koby finds himself in a difficult situation as he can’t figure out what to do.

In the next frame, Teach is struggling to figure out if he should kill Hancock or spare her; a character with a powerful Haki appears. The character is Dark King Rayleigh. As he appears, Koby and Teach’s subordinates freak out. Unbothered to anyone, Rayleigh draws his sword and asks Hancock to turn everyone back to normal and goes on to tell everyone to leave the island and don’t make any stupid moves.

The next frame takes us back to Amazon Lily in the present, where we see that Shakky has accompanied Rayleigh to the island. Moreover, Rayleigh says that the Marines believe they’ll be able to replace the Shichibukai with that new weapon that they brought with them. As Marigold and Sandersonia are talking about the weapon, Sandersonia says that the child looked exactly like Hancock when she was a child; the only difference being that the child’s pupils are star-shaped.

With this, Chapter 1059 of One Piece ends with a Marine ship reporting the events that unfolded in Amazon Lily. As for the release date and time of the upcoming One Piece chapter, let’s jump to the next section.

After last week’s delay, One Piece Chapter 1059 will be released online on Sunday, September 11th, at 8 AM PT. Meanwhile, the release timings for different regions will differ according to the time zones.