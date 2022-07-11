Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2: A Quick Recap And What To Expect

There are only a few episodes left until Better Call Saul season 6 concludes, and the wait is almost over. The Breaking Bad spin-off show has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2015, and the show is now in its final season. The new season was divided into two parts. The final episode of the first half was released a little more than a month ago.

Better Call Saul Season 6, Part 2 has been highly anticipated due to the show-stopping cliffhanger viewers were left on after watching Episode 7. And here’s a quick recap and things to know before you stream Better Call Saul Episode 8.

Better Call Saul Season 6: A quick recap

1. Nacho’s final call

Nacho Varga assisted Gus in staging a raid on the Salamanca compound. So Hector Salamanca and the cartel plan swift retaliation. Gus helps stage information to distance himself from the plan and even continues to use Nacho’s father as a pawn to bring Nacho out of hiding. Instead, Nacho calls Gus and agrees to turn himself in without implicating Gus in exchange for his father’s safety.

In a final showdown with the Salamancas and the cartel, with Fring and Mike watching, Nacho accepts full responsibility for both the hit and Hector Salamanca’s condition. He then kills himself before any of them can beat him to the punch. It’s a tragic, yet brave, ending for one of Better Call Saul’s most interesting characters.

2. Lalo’s Return

Lalo survives the attack on the Salamanca compound. He continues his mission to uncover Gus’ plans for a super lab while also looking for evidence that Gus was responsible. Gus is watching every corner of Albuquerque and taking every precaution possible. This includes planting a weapon in the lab in case Lalo surprises him, but Lalo’s journey takes him to Germany to question Werner Ziegler’s widow and his former crew.

He returns to the United States with the answers he seeks, but Lalo must tread carefully. The Albuquerque District Attorney’s Office is now aware of his true identity and is looking to bring down the former “Jorge de Guzman.”

3. Kim’s Plan

Though Kim is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a grant to fund her philanthropic legal work, she passes it up in favor of her plan to smear Howard Hamlin’s reputation, effectively ending the Sandpiper class-action lawsuit and resulting in a large payout for Jimmy.

Kim takes over the plan, and she and Jimmy use old characters like the Kettlemans, as well as dirty tricks like a phoney private investigator and a body double of a legal mediator, to portray Howard as a paranoid cocaine addict. Cliff Main decides to settle the case as a result of their plan.

4. Howard’s death

After being humiliated, Howard goes to Kim and Jimmy’s apartment to find out why they would go to such lengths to ruin his life. However, while Howard is confronting the couple, Lalo Salamanca reappears and murders Howard in front of Kim and Jimmy to demonstrate how serious and dangerous he is. Not only will Jimmy and Kim have to deal with the threat of Lalo, but they will also have to deal with the literal and emotional fallout of Howard’s death.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2: What to expect?

Better Call Saul Season 6 should conclude Jimmy McGill’s downfall and transformation into the calloused attorney featured in its predecessor Breaking Bad. So far we have seen Jimmy and Saul representing two distinct identities coexisting in the same person, raising the question of when Jimmy McGill truly becomes Saul Goodman. The final few episodes should provide answers to this and a few other questions.

It has also been confirmed that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad will appear in the climactic final episodes of Breaking Bad season 6. It’s unclear how these characters will be incorporated into the story, but it’ll be fascinating to watch.

Similarly, with Howard Hamlin’s fate revealed in the mid-season finale, it’s clear that none of the main characters are safe, except for Saul Goodman. Kim Wexler’s fate is especially concerning because she was never mentioned in Breaking Bad. Given the writing in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad thus far, it appears that most characters in Better Call Saul will not have a happy ending.

Stream Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 on AMC.