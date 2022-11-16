Smile Streaming Release Details Revealed, Here’s Where To Watch it

When the Smile teaser was uploaded to YouTube in June of this year, it piqued interest for its high-concept horror and encouraged viewers to watch Parker Finn’s feature debut. Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she is relentlessly pursued by a horrific supernatural entity manifesting itself in the smiling faces of individuals around her.

The patient, who appears to infect Rose believes she can see people smiling at her when no one else can. The film’s premise, involving an unseen menace threatening an untimely death, has already drawn comparisons to iconic horror films such as It Follows and The Ring.

How to watch Smile online?

Smile was originally slated for a Paramount+ release. But after overwhelmingly positive test screenings, it was moved to a theatrical release. The film was released in theatres on September 30, 2022, and there are still a few theatres showing it. You can find show times at your local theatres by visiting the film’s official website.

Now for the really good news. If you’ve been kicking yourself for missing the film in theatres, you can now watch Smile from the comfort of your own home. The film was released on Paramount+ and Digital on November 15, 2022. If you don’t already have a subscription, the streaming service starts at $4.99 per month.

More films like Smile to watch online

It Follows( Netflix)

It Follows is a visually stunning and memorable horror film from the 2010s. The film serves as an allegory for sexually transmitted diseases in teens. The relevant message crosses generational lines thanks to its purposeful “out-of-time” setting. When the trailer for Smile was released, the two films were immediately compared for their use of supernatural forces that inhabit the bodies of others to stalk their victims.

The Ring(Paramount+)

Another film that horror fans have already compared Smile to is the classic The Ring. Only The Grudge and the Saw franchise can compete with The Ring as the most recognizable horror property from the early 2000s. Given the film’s enormous cultural impact, it’s not surprising that filmmaker Parker Finn was inspired by the film’s use of psychological stress by taunting the protagonist with their own death.

Men(Amazon Prime Video)

Men, the latest film by writer and director Alex Garland, was released earlier in 2022. The A24 film follows a traumatized woman who sees the same face in every man she meets, including a child. The narrative works as a disturbing and unique inversion of the “good-for-her” trope to comment on how societal misogyny has caused traumatized women to be radicalized into the rise of gender-critical feminism and bio-essentialism in the U.K. Be warned: the final few minutes are filled with body horror. This is not a film for the faint of heart.

