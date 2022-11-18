Elite Season 6: How To Watch It Online For Free

After a whirlwind of five seasons filled with class friction, sexuality, and a murder mystery, Elite Season 6 arrives to bring the story of a new batch. That’s right. Now that everyone from the original season has graduated and left Las Encinas, the series will focus on the next group of students in line.

The sixth season takes a different approach from its predecessors. Moving on from the murder saga that echoed the personal issues in the past, Elite’s new installment will primarily talk about social issues. These include topics such as sexism, racism, and discrimination against LGBTQIA+, among other things.

With original cast members — such as Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, and Claudia Sallas — leaving the show, there are new faces under the spotlight this time. Elite Season 6 cast will include Carla Diaz as Ari, Manu Rios as Patrick, Martina Cariddi as Mencia, and Valentine Zanere as Isadora.

Image: Netflix

When can I watch Elite Season 6?

Just like each one before this, Elite Season 6 is also a Netflix production. It rolled out on the OTT platform on Friday, November 18, at 12:00 AM PT/3:30 AM ET/1:30 PM IST. Also, continuing the tradition of the past seasons, the new season also spans eight episodes.

How do I watch Elite Season 6 for free?

Technically, only Netflix subscribers should be able to watch Elite Season 6, but there are definitely some workarounds. These tricks are basically popular mobile and TV plans that come with a bundled Netflix membership. Here are the different vendors that offer free Netflix:

With its central focus being contemporary political issues, Elite’s sixth season is sure to draw a lot of discussions. Keeping in mind the success of the series till now, we can expect praise. But, at the same time, we can expect it to draw some flak and possibly stir some controversies. Nonetheless, this season looks set to be taking the show in an exciting new direction. Comment down your thoughts about Elite Season 6.