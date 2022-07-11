How And Where To Watch Nothing Phone (1) Launch?

The Nothing phone (1) is all set to make its official release tomorrow. The device’s hype train will finally end after we witness the product in all its glory. The Nothing phone (1) launch date is tomorrow, and here’s how you can watch its release live.

You can check details on the company’s website and even register to get notified. “The Glyph Interface brings it back. To that place of joy. And discovery. Come with us. Phone (1) is about to launch in London. Where it all started,” it says.

On July 12, Nothing will unveil its first-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1), at a global launch event. The debut event branded the “Nothing event: Returned to Instinct” will be streaming live on Nothing’s website and official YouTube channel. On these platforms, you can watch the event at 4 PM BST or 8:30 PM IST.

Nothing phone (1) specifications

Firstly, the company has constantly been teasing details about the phone via its social media channels. In addition, the company has revealed that Nothing Phone (1) will feature a dual rear camera setup. A 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 114-degree view.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778+ CPU. Having a mid-range chip, the benchmarks of the device are ever so slightly disappointing. Nothing has officially affirmed that the phone would run its own bespoke Android 12-based Nothing OS.

Moreover, the phone is expected to include a 120Hz AMOLED display panel, according to reports on other specifications. A 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging technology is reportedly included in the phone’s specifications. It might have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and wireless charging tech.

Additionally, the company is opting for something out of the ordinary. According to some sources, the charger and case of the device will be provided in a separate box. It is said to be a bundled offer for early buyers, and the phone will not ship with a charger later on.

Nothing phone (1) price

Lastly, pricing information suggests that the Nothing Phone (1) will cost roughly Rs 30,000 in India. At the same time, you can get the top-end model for just under 40,000.

The phone will only be sold on Flipkart in India, but the specifics of the offer have not yet been disclosed. But according to a Flipkart listing, interested purchasers will receive a discount if they choose the exchange offer. A free EMI option will be available to them when they buy the phone.

