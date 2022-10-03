‘Adipurush’ Mercilessly Trolled Over Its Shockingly Poor VFX And Cartoonish Look

T-Series has released the first trailer for the long-awaited mythical film Adipurush based on the Indian classic Ramayana. The teaser was unveiled at a grand event in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Prabhas, Om Raut, and the entire team made an appearance and celebrated the event with fans and the media. While moviegoers expected something never seen before, they were met with epic disappointment. Keep reading to know more.

Adipurush trolled over poor VFX

Adipurush, as seen in the trailer, celebrates the victory of good over evil. It also reveals the intriguing appearances of Prabhas, Saif, and the entire cast. Overall, the teaser looks promising, with Saif as Raavan looking menacing. It also gave us a few glimpses of Kriti as Sita, who looks absolutely gorgeous.

Meanwhile, a larger section of the netizens has expressed their dissatisfaction with the film’s poor VFX work and cartoonish appearance, despite the fact that the film is said to be made on a budget of over 400 crores. Om Raut, the director, had previously promised top-tier VFX work and never-before-seen use of motion technology. On the contrary, netizens are feeling betrayed because they are being served more of an animated film.

Many people are mocking Adipurush by referring to it as a ‘Pogo’ film due to its cartoonish appearance. Some criticize Prabhas for not working out and for using computer graphics to enhance his body. While others call it a waste of money. Check out some of the funny tweets below:

Excellent VFX in #Adipurush teaser. The VFX artist must be the topper student at White Hat Junior. pic.twitter.com/5yohO93iqz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 2, 2022

#Adipurush has Prabhu Ram fighting an army of rakshas imported from Evil Dead or Pirates of Caribbean.



Never heard of such depiction in any Hindu scripture or folklore pic.twitter.com/q80trYdHmf — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) October 2, 2022

Buzz is that Cartoon Network bought #AdiPurush satellite rights for a Record Price 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/pwOhEh6DIz — Om Raut (@efghijkl___) October 2, 2022

For the unversed, Adipurush will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Are you happy with the trailer? What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.