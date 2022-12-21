Here Are The Best Upcoming Games Of 2023

This year has been full of amazing video games, such as Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, and Sifu. However, many highly anticipated games that were supposed to be released this year have now been delayed until 2023. We have put together a list of the best upcoming games coming out in 2023 and beyond.

Games like Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield were originally supposed to be released in 2022. However, delays have become quite a common theme in the AAA gaming industry. So it would not be surprising to see some of the games listed below delayed yet again.

Despite such delays, there are many highly anticipated games coming out in the first half of 2022. Thanks to the recent Game Awards 2022, we also got a look at some of the amazing titles coming in the near future. Check out some of the best upcoming games coming out next year.

Best Upcoming Games [2023]

January 2023

One Piece Odyssey – January 13, 2023

– January 13, 2023 Fire Emblem Engage – January 20, 2023

– January 20, 2023 Forspoken – January 24, 2023

– January 24, 2023 Dead Space Remake – January 24, 2023

February 2023

Company of Heroes 3 – February 3, 2023

– February 3, 2023 Hogwarts Legacy – February 10, 2023

– February 10, 2023 Wild Hearts – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Like a Dragon: Ishin – February 21, 2023

– February 21, 2023 Atomic Heart – February 21, 2023

– February 21, 2023 PlayStation VR 2 Launch – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain – February 22, 2023

– February 22, 2023 Octopath Traveler II – February 24, 2023

– February 24, 2023 Kerbal Space Program 2 – February 24, 2023

– February 24, 2023 Destiny 2: Lightfall – February 28, 2023

– February 28, 2023 Scars Above – February 28, 2023

March 2023

System Shock Remake – March 2023

– March 2023 The Day Before – March 1, 2023

– March 1, 2023 The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3, 2023

– March 3, 2023 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3, 2023

– March 3, 2023 Skull and Bones – March 9, 2023

– March 9, 2023 Star Wars Jedi Survivor – March 17, 2023

– March 17, 2023 Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17, 2023

– March 17, 2023 Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24, 2023

– March 24, 2023 Crime Boss: Rockay City – March 28, 2023

April 2023

Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4) – April 4, 2023

– April 4, 2023 Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC – April 19, 2023

– April 19, 2023 Meet Your Maker – April 4, 2023

– April 4, 2023 Star Trek: Resurgence – April 2023

– April 2023 Dead Island 2 – April 28, 2023

May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, 2023

– May 12, 2023 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – May 26, 2023

June 2023

Street Fighter 6 – June 2, 2023

– June 2, 2023 Diablo 4 – June 6, 2023

– June 6, 2023 Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25, 2023

– July 25, 2023 Final Fantasy XVI – June 22, 2023

Late 2023

Baldur’s Gate III – August 2023

– August 2023 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Fall 2023

The Best Upcoming Games [TBA]

There are many AAA games that will be released next year, but no release date has been confirmed for them as of yet. There’s also a slight chance that some of these games might get delayed. However, for now, the developers have only confirmed that the following games will be released sometime in 2023.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Early 2023

– Early 2023 Returnal (PC) – Early 2023

– Early 2023 Forza Motorsport – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Flintlock: Siege of Dawn – Spring 2023

– Spring 2023 Redfall – First half of 2023

– First half of 2023 Starfield – First half of 2023

– First half of 2023 Hollow Knight: Silksong – Before June 2023

– Before June 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3 – August 2023

– August 2023 Alan Wake 2 – 2023

– 2023 Lies of P – 2023

– 2023 Aliens: Dark Descent – 2023

– 2023 Avowed – 2023

– 2023 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – 2023

– 2023 Ark 2 – 2023

– 2023 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2023

– 2023 Remnant 2 – 2023

– 2023 Atlas Fallen – 2023

– 2023 Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 2023

– 2023 The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2023

Best Upcoming Games [2023 & Beyond]

The gaming industry has a habit of showcasing reveal trailers for popular games years before their launch to build up the hype. Thanks to that, we know that there are many beloved games that are still in development. So these are the best upcoming games that will likely come out in late 2023, early 2024, or beyond.

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Tekken 8

Hades II

Perfect Dark Remake

Crimson Desert

The Outer Worlds 2

Dune Awakening

Fable 4

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Alan Wake 2

Blight: Survival

State of Decay 3

The Outlast Trials

Dead Matter

Let us know which upcoming game you are looking forward to the most in the comment section below.