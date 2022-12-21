Here Are The Best Upcoming Games Of 2023

This year has been full of amazing video games, such as Elden Ring, God of War: Ragnarok, and Sifu. However, many highly anticipated games that were supposed to be released this year have now been delayed until 2023. We have put together a list of the best upcoming games coming out in 2023 and beyond.
Games like Forspoken, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield were originally supposed to be released in 2022. However, delays have become quite a common theme in the AAA gaming industry. So it would not be surprising to see some of the games listed below delayed yet again.
Despite such delays, there are many highly anticipated games coming out in the first half of 2022. Thanks to the recent Game Awards 2022, we also got a look at some of the amazing titles coming in the near future. Check out some of the best upcoming games coming out next year.
Best Upcoming Games [2023]
January 2023
- One Piece Odyssey – January 13, 2023
- Fire Emblem Engage – January 20, 2023
- Forspoken – January 24, 2023
- Dead Space Remake – January 24, 2023
February 2023
- Company of Heroes 3 – February 3, 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy – February 10, 2023
- Wild Hearts – February 17, 2023
- Like a Dragon: Ishin – February 21, 2023
- Atomic Heart – February 21, 2023
- PlayStation VR 2 Launch – February 22, 2023
- Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain – February 22, 2023
- Octopath Traveler II – February 24, 2023
- Kerbal Space Program 2 – February 24, 2023
- Destiny 2: Lightfall – February 28, 2023
- Scars Above – February 28, 2023
March 2023
- System Shock Remake – March 2023
- The Day Before – March 1, 2023
- The Last of Us Part I (PC) – March 3, 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty – March 3, 2023
- Skull and Bones – March 9, 2023
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor – March 17, 2023
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24, 2023
- Crime Boss: Rockay City – March 28, 2023
April 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox One/PS4) – April 4, 2023
- Horizon: Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC – April 19, 2023
- Meet Your Maker – April 4, 2023
- Star Trek: Resurgence – April 2023
- Dead Island 2 – April 28, 2023
May 2023
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12, 2023
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – May 26, 2023
June 2023
- Street Fighter 6 – June 2, 2023
- Diablo 4 – June 6, 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25, 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI – June 22, 2023
Late 2023
- Baldur’s Gate III – August 2023
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Fall 2023
The Best Upcoming Games [TBA]
There are many AAA games that will be released next year, but no release date has been confirmed for them as of yet. There’s also a slight chance that some of these games might get delayed. However, for now, the developers have only confirmed that the following games will be released sometime in 2023.
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn – Early 2023
- Returnal (PC) – Early 2023
- Forza Motorsport – Spring 2023
- Flintlock: Siege of Dawn – Spring 2023
- Redfall – First half of 2023
- Starfield– First half of 2023
- Hollow Knight: Silksong – Before June 2023
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – August 2023
- Alan Wake 2 – 2023
- Lies of P – 2023
- Aliens: Dark Descent – 2023
- Avowed – 2023
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – 2023
- Ark 2 – 2023
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl – 2023
- Remnant 2 – 2023
- Atlas Fallen – 2023
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 – 2023
Best Upcoming Games [2023 & Beyond]
The gaming industry has a habit of showcasing reveal trailers for popular games years before their launch to build up the hype. Thanks to that, we know that there are many beloved games that are still in development. So these are the best upcoming games that will likely come out in late 2023, early 2024, or beyond.
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Tekken 8
- Hades II
- Perfect Dark Remake
- Crimson Desert
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Dune Awakening
- Fable 4
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Alan Wake 2
- Blight: Survival
- State of Decay 3
- The Outlast Trials
- Dead Matter
