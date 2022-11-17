How & Where To Pre-Order PSVR 2?

Sony is opening pre-orders for PSVR 2 from November 15. However, users will only be able to register and get a slight chance at grabbing the new VR headset for $549/£529. Users can pre-order PSVR 2 from November 15 to November 18.

Pre-orders are live but are only available through Sony’s PlayStation Direct online store. Users will have to register their interest on the website with an email address linked to their PlayStation account. If you are lucky enough, you might get an email from Sony to confirm your pre-order.

Users will be limited to one order per email address. So do not make the mistake of canceling your order if you accidentally bought the base edition of the VR headset. If you want to buy an additional accessory, such as the PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station, make sure to do it in the same order.

How to pre-order PSVR 2?

Users in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, or Luxembourg can pre-order the PSVR 2 directly from the PlayStation website. Users must register their interest with an email address linked to their PlayStation account. If you are outside of the US, then here are some additional registration links:

U.K.: play.st/3Ew4pW0

Germany: play.st/3g3EImn

France: play.st/3EyeKAA

Belgium (French): play.st/3EcRBm3

Netherlands (French): play.st/3Ahp6Cu

Netherlands: play.st/3hFoQqu

Luxemburg (French): play.st/3UW9hcq

Luxemburg (Dutch): play.st/3UEl8vU

After registering, some lucky users will get an email from Sony that will let them pre-order PSVR 2 by November 18. The email might appear unexpectedly in the promotions tab or in the spam folder. It will then provide users with a unique link to pre-order PSVR 2 at a particular time.

However, the email states that the link will work while supplies last, subject to availability. Fortunately, the stock will be refreshed closer to the allocated pre-order times. If it states sold out, check again after some time.

Bundles on offer

The base PSVR 2 bundle is priced at $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980. The bundle will include new PSVR 2 headsets, PSVR 2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. Then there’s also the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle priced at $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980.

This Call of the Mountain bundle will also include a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain. Players can also pre-order the PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station for $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 / ¥5,480.

Let us know if you are looking forward to pre-ordering the PSVR 2 in the comment section below.

