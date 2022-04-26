PS Plus Games For May 2022 Leaked & The Lineup Looks Good!

Once again, the upcoming games for Sony’s PS Plus subscription have leaked. With the news of the PS Plus games for May 2022 leaked online, here’s everything you need to know.

While there is still time for any official word from Sony’s side for the PS Plus May 2022 lineup of games, why wait until the leaks reveal which PS Plus games you’ll be playing for May 2022. Meanwhile, the lineup includes two indie titles that could be too much for some out there. Meanwhile, as the leak grows, folks over at Twitter have been showing what they think about the PS Plus May 2022 game leak. While some are happy to hear the titles, some gamers conveyed their unhappiness towards the leak.

On the flip side, Sony is currently working on a refurbished PS Plus service, coming later this year. The service will seemingly merge Sony’s PS Plus and PS Now to rival Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service. That being said, Sony’s refurbished PS Plus aims to bring classics from the PS2 and PS3 era to current-gen consoles, for which titles, that news is yet to come. Meanwhile, let’s get to the leaked PS Plus games for May 2022.

PS Plus games for May 2022: Leak

The games for the PS Plus May 2022 lineup comes from Delabs user Bill-bil Kun and include three titles. Here they are:

Fifa 2022 (PS4 & PS5)

Curse of The Dead Gods (PS4)

Tribes of Midgard (PS4 & PS5)

Mixed reviews from PS fans

While the lineup for next month’s PS Plus games looks great, fans have different opinions altogether; let’s take a look.

This is another weird month. Fifa is still selling well enough and two indie games which could be mistaken for one another.

Not hating it but just odd. — Mr D Jones (@TheLuckyOne234) April 26, 2022

People here crying about Fifa 22. You can like it or not, but Fifa 22 on Ps plus is pretty big. It's one of the biggest game releases of the year. — Mika Dima (@MikaDima1) April 26, 2022

Cannot think of the last month PS+ or Gold had a "great" lineup.



Hopefully the new subscription is better. April 26, 2022

Not a bad lineup, don’t mind playing FIFA, I’ll play anything rn since I’m that bored. Definitely don’t mind playing Tribes of Midgard. — Freddy ;) (@FreddyStudio) April 26, 2022

Nothing against indie games but two of them kinda seems a lot and the AAA game is football which if you want it you probably already own it. Unlucky — Ayyash (@LeAyyash) April 26, 2022

As for the fans’ responses, it can be attributed to the inclusion of the biggest title in the May 2022 PS Plus lineup, which is Fifa 2022. While many PS owners might already own the title, especially football fans, we understand the disappointment towards the same. As for the other two, considering both the titles are by indie studios, leaving only one game by a big studio, seemingly not flying with the PS fans.